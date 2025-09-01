Chichester seal Portsmouth League title with dominant 4-0 victory over Lee On Solent

By Terri Wheeler
Contributor
Published 1st Sep 2025, 22:28 BST
Updated 2nd Sep 2025, 08:21 BST
Chichester Men’s Tennis 1st team
Chichester stormed to a 4-0 win against Lee On Solent, a result that should clinch the league title after a remarkable summer campaign featuring six commanding victories.

Bird and Jones set the tone early, producing a flawless performance to secure a 6-0, 6-0 win in the opening rubber.

Their efforts were followed by Buzzard and Hindmarsh, who battled through a tighter contest before closing out a 7-5, 6-3 victory to put Chichester firmly in control.

The reverse rubbers proved more straightforward. Bird and Jones continued their fine form with a 6-0, 6-2 win, before Buzzard and Hindmarsh wrapped up the tie—and the season—with a 6-3, 6-2 triumph.

It was a fitting finale to a dominant summer, with Chichester showing their strength and consistency throughout the campaign.

