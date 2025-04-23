Chichester squash junior earns England call up

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Chichester squash junior Phoebe was recently selected to represent England in the 5 Nations Championships, in the Under 15s age category. The event was hosted in Nantes, France, where teams of 3 girls and 3 boys from England, Wales, Scotland, Ireland and France competed for the title.

It was a great tournament, with England meeting France in the final, before going on to claim the title for yet another year.

Phoebe's England team won 5-1 in matches, with Phoebe winning her match 3-0 at number 2 string for the girls, even managing to win 22 points in a row! It was a massive victory for Phoebe, and afterwards she said, “ Playing the 5 Nations was definitely one of the highlights of this season - all year I have been competing for a spot in the England Team, and to finally get this opportunity was amazing. I enjoyed every moment - it was 100% worth it!”

England win 5 Nations Squash Championship

Looking forward, Phoebe is preparing to travel to France once more in May, to compete for England for the second time this year in the Europeans Team Championships.

She then heads to Amsterdam in July for the Dutch Junior Open. She hopes she can do well again after winning the French Junior Open in February.