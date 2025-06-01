Chichester tennis coach Cook leads Sussex to victory in Over-55s county clash

Chichester Racquets and Fitness Club’s seasoned tennis coach, Peter Cook, played a pivotal role in Sussex’s triumph over Avon in a fiercely contested over-55s county tennis match.

Sign up to our daily SussexWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to SussexWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Cook, well-known in local tennis circles for his tactical insight and experience, led by example both on and off the court. Competing at the top of the singles order, he secured a decisive straight-sets win, setting the tone for the rest of the Sussex team.

The match, part of the national Inter-County Veterans Tennis League, took place at a neutral venue and saw Sussex come away with a 3-2 victory, thanks to a combination of strong singles performances and cohesive doubles play. Cook also partnered effectively in doubles, helping to clinch another vital point.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“It was a great team performance,” said Cook after the win. “Everyone played their part, and it’s always a proud moment to represent Sussex and come away with a win against tough opposition like Avon.”

Peter Cook and his Sussex team-mates

The victory keeps Sussex firmly in contention at the top of their division, with upcoming fixtures expected to test the depth of the squad.

Club members at Chichester Racquets and Fitness Club have expressed pride in their coach’s achievement. “Peter is a fantastic ambassador for the sport and for our club,” said a club spokesperson. “His leadership continues to inspire both junior and senior players alike.”

Sussex will next face Hertfordshire in what promises to be another exciting encounter in the county tennis calendar.