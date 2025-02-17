Chichester won 33-19 at Fowlers Wells in their return match against Chobham to take five valuable points in an enthralling encounter.

Second and third XV regulars George Knight and Paul Watts stepped up for this game among seven changes – they and Joe Hunter came into the forwards, with Jo Amin and Rhys Thompson in the backs and Josh Cameron and Jack Swain on the bench.

With a few drops of rain in the air, Chobham kicked off. Chichester were straight out of the traps pressing their hosts and gaining territorial advantage.

A switch from Rory Minton allowed Rhys Thompson to attack on the blindside before offloading to the supporting Luca Fleming, who carried to the 5m line before being stopped.

The forwards arrived in force and the ball was moved across the field with a series of pick and goes before the direction was reversed and Tyrese Makasi dived over the line between the posts, converted by Minton.

Although dominant in the scrum, Chobham were struggling to cross the gain line with ball in hand but eventually reached the red zone after a couple of Blues’ infringements. Opting to scrum, rather than kick for the corner, they mauled to the line and were awarded a penalty try when it was stopped illegally and Chichester had a player sent to the sin bin. The conversion made it 7-7.

Unperturbed by the reduction in players, Blues restarted and from a lineout on the 10m line Zac Conley charged forward on the blindside and was deep into the red zone before the Chobham defence could stop him.

The ball was recycled and three phases later Huw Binfield crossed the whitewash close to the posts, converted by Minton.

For the next 10 minutes Chichester contained Chobham in the opposition half with impressive defence, but as half-time approached Chobham finally crossed the halfway line and the Blues’ scrum was penalised in quick succession and a player sent to the sin bin.

Again Chichester raised their game and were rewarded with a Joel Andrews’ try four minutes later. After an infringement on the halfway line, Minton’s long range kick found touch at the 5m line and from the lineout the ball was passed across the pitch where Andrews burst through to score, 7-19.

Soon the ball went to Makasi, who made 20m before progress was stopped 30m out. After several pick and goes, the ball was advanced to the try line by Andrews and Jo Amin. Jamie Kinninmont recycled it to the waiting Owen Tucker, with Joe Hunter on his shoulder, who punched through the defence to score, converted by Minton – 7-26 and a bonus point bagged.

Chichester kicked off after the break and, despite an animated half-time talk from the Chobham coach, the hosts only managed to cross the halfway line once with ball in hand in the next 20 minutes, when their winger ran 70m, only to be tackled into touch on the try line by the covering Fleming.

An accidental collision saw Blues lose a player to the sin bin on 62 minutes and from the penalty lineout Chobham mauled over to score, 14-26. The referee deemed that the maul had been bought down illegally and produced the yellow card, reducing Chichester to 13.

The response was once again immediate. Having won a penalty, Minton found touch on the 5m line and from the lineout the pack mauled forward, the ball was spun out and Thompson’s decoy run opened up a gap for Andrews to score, and Minton converted, 14-33.

The Blues’ 13 hung on but finally the hosts mauled over to make it 19-33.

Chichester had returned to 15 just before the try but then lost another player to the sin bin. In a frantic final eight minutes, both teams were denied further points by great defensive work.

Chichester: Knight, Binfield, Watts, Conley (capt.), Tucker, Babb, Hunter, Makasi, Kinninmont, Minton, Amin, Andrews, Fleming, Etherington, Thompson, Cameron, Whitehouse, Swain.

Chi’s next match is home to Bournemouth on March 1 (2.30pm).