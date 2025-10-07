Chris wins Senior’s October Medal at Lottbridge Golf Club

With the Senior Captain golfing in Spain, it was up to Senior Vice-Captain, Bill Scott, to take charge of proceedings.

Bill thanked the Greenkeeping Staff for their hard work in maintaining the course in superb condition.

Bill also thanked: Club President, Jim Woolley; Hon. Secretary, Les Buckle and Tony Fox for their administration assistance, as well as Senior Secretary, Wayne Funnell, for his work setting up the competition, producing the score cards and purchasing the prizes etc.

Finally, Bill applauded the Fairway Staff of Emily and Chef Mike, for looking after everyone.

Bill then presented prizes to the following:

Overall October Medal Winner, with nett 62 – Chris Burgess.

Division 1 Winner, with nett 63 – Martin Healy.

Division 2 Winner, with nett 67 – Owen Logue.

Lowest Gross Score, with 72 – Martin Healy.

Nearest the pin on holes 2/11 – Martin Healy.

Nearest the pin on holes 6/15 – Derek Westgate.

Nearest the Pin on holes 9/18 – Wayne Funnell.

Congratulations and very well played to all of the prize winners, especially our Overall Winner, Chris Burgess, and three times winner, Martin Healy.

Before wrapping up proceedings, Bill mentioned that next week’s Senior Stableford Competition is a 1-2-3 Waltz, where teams count the best score on hole 1, the best two scores on hole 2 and the best three scores on hole 3. This being repeated every three holes up to the eighteenth.

The October Medal is the final competition which counts towards the Senior’s Grand Prix. This year the Division 1 Winner was Martin Healy, with 52 points and the Division 2 Winner was Kevin Boakes, with 43 points. The prizes for the Grand Prix will be presented at the Senior’s AGM later this year.

Senior Secretary, Wayne Funnell, kindly gifted Kevin Boakes with an Aldershot Town Cap. Kevin has been a supporter of Aldershot Town since he was a lad. Good for you Kevin!

Finally, Bill Scott thanked everyone for taking part, making it another friendly and fun-filled day at The Lottbridge Golf Club.

1 . Contributed Overall October Medal Winner, Chris Burgess, receiving his Trophy from Senior Vice-Captain, Bill Scott. Photo: Submitted

2 . Contributed Division 1 Winner and Best Gross, Martin Healy, receiving his Prizes from Senior Vice-Captain, Bill Scott. Photo: Submitted

3 . Contributed Division 2 Winner, Owen Logue, receiving his Prize from Senior Vice-Captain, Bill Scott. Photo: Submitted