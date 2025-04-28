Clanfield CC v Ashling CC

User (UGC) Submitted

Ashling opened the season with a trip up the A3 which ended in an 84 run defeat against Clanfield.

Batting first, Clanfield made 211/6 off their 40 overs with Alex Graham top scoring with 50. Sharon Tauro (3/29) and young Sam Maloney (2/55) were the pick of the bowlers.

Ashling got off to a good start in the chase with an opening partnership of 41 but then wickets began to fall at regular intervals and were eventually all out for 127 with Captain Stuart Cameron top scoring with 42