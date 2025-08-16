Clark wins with last bowl
Trailing to County Fours champion Michael Knights, Sue Laxton & Lorna Hilton 3-4, Clark's triple drew two shots to win an enjoyable days bowling 5-4. Dennis Collett & Lesley Thompson made up the winning trio.
The competition started as two round robin sections and everyone enjoyed another afternoon of fine bowling on an excellent surface at Knole Road.
With their new facilities, Gullivers would invite anyone interested in learning to play bowls to come along and meet club coach Kris LeBroy to get some lessons. Any more experienced bowlers thinking of joining would also be made most welcome.
As well as catering for bowls played at all levels, there is a pleasant bar and coffee/tea is always available.
The Bexhill Bridge Club also uses the Knole Road facilities and they welcome any new members, experienced or beginners - contact Sandra Balchin on 07799 06005.