The Bexhill and District Snooker League’s teams have reached the halfway stage in their league programme.

The league programme will resume on Thursday, January 16.

Still looking for their first win of the season, Clarkson Leisure faced O'Sullivan B and Clarkson got off to a start with Norman Armstrong taking the opening frame from Kim Fuller. However, Fuller ,aided by a break of 24, levelled the match before Barry Kenward put O'Sullivan's on the edge of winning the match by taking both of his frames from Tiger Pragnell.

Luis Elliott then made certain of the win for O'Sullivan's by taking the final 2 frames from Brian Minister, leaving O'Sullivan's the winners by 5-1.

League leaders Cooden Beach Golf Club continued their unbeaten run when they faced second placed Amherst Road A.

Terry Freeman from Amherst Road and Phil White for Cooden Beach shared the opening 2 frames before Pete Buckland put Cooden Beach 3 frames up by winning both of his frames from Carl Fitzsimon, Buckland knocking in the highest break of the week with a 45. Neil Sivyer then potted the match out for Cooden Beach and his 2 frame win over Gary Davies of Amherst Road gave Cooden Beach the victory by 5-1.

O'Sullivan Allstars met O'Sullivan C and Leon Narin of the Allstars and Lee Banfield shared the opening frames, Banfield knocking in a break of 22 in his winning frame.

Jeremy Towns took up his cue for the Allstars and put his team 3 up by taking both frames from Lyndon Rose of O'Sullivan's. Sebastian Oliver then potted the match into the bag for the Allstars when, aided with a break, of 25, took the final frames from Leo Mitchell, leaving the Allstars victors by 5-1.

Amherst Road B were looking to produce a possible full house result in their match against the Hotshots when they started off by winning the opening 4 frames.

Jason Kelly got the match underway for Amherst Road with his 2 frames from Jim Chapman of the Hotshots and Mick Pasqua added a further 2 frames for Amherst Road from his match against Orlando Correia. However, Mario Correia put a halt to the run of Amherst Road by winning the final 2 frames of the evening from Gary Wendel of Amherst Road, but leaving Amherst Road winners by 4-2.

There was no change to the record for the highest break to date with 73 from Pete Buckland, who also hold a 100 per cent record for Most Frames Won with 16 wins from 16 matches.