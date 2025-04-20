Clem the hero for Yapton

By Anthony Mustard
Contributor
Published 20th Apr 2025, 19:27 BST
Updated 21st Apr 2025, 08:20 BST
Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com 
and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565
Visit Shots! now
Yapton 1, Optimus 0. West Sx Lge, Div 2S

Mention the Optimus team to stand-in Yapton goalkeeper Clem Ugoani in the future and he might well say "that's when I was man of the match."

And it would be difficult to argue with that. In the goal-less first half he made a couple of superb saves and generally handled well.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

Then he came out of goal for the last 15 minutes, to be replaced by Aiden McVey, and with only a minute left, he rose to head home Joey Aldridge's corner to grab full points.

Tell us your team news.Tell us your team news.
Tell us your team news.

Earlier, Scott Hunter missed a sitter for Yapton when he struck the bar from two yards and Yapton were indebted to manager James Shaw, forced into being a sub because of injury, when he headed off his own goal-line.

Follow us
©National World Publishing Ltd. All rights reserved.Cookie SettingsTerms and ConditionsPrivacy notice