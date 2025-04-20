Clem the hero for Yapton

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Yapton 1, Optimus 0. West Sx Lge, Div 2S

Mention the Optimus team to stand-in Yapton goalkeeper Clem Ugoani in the future and he might well say "that's when I was man of the match."

And it would be difficult to argue with that. In the goal-less first half he made a couple of superb saves and generally handled well.

Then he came out of goal for the last 15 minutes, to be replaced by Aiden McVey, and with only a minute left, he rose to head home Joey Aldridge's corner to grab full points.

Earlier, Scott Hunter missed a sitter for Yapton when he struck the bar from two yards and Yapton were indebted to manager James Shaw, forced into being a sub because of injury, when he headed off his own goal-line.