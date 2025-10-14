Clinical Sevenoaks just about edge chaotic clash with Hassocks

It was a defeat for Hassocks on their first ever visit to Sevenoaks Town - but by a much finer margin than the final score of 4-2 suggests.

A chaotic, entertaining game was best summed up by what happened in the space of 30 seconds with 91 minutes on the clock.

Jack Troak saw a header well saved by Oaks goalkeeper Jordan Perrin which could have levelled the tie at 3-3 and seen the Robins take a deserved share of the spoils. Instead, Sevenoaks broke up the other end from that Perrin intervention and put the result beyond doubt as Dan Duncanson gave the hosts an unassailable two-goal advantage.

Duncanson was a popular scorer with the home support at the end of a difficult week for the forward. He lost his aunt Cynthia following a seven-year battle with cancer and dedicated his celebration to her.

Damien Theodore scored his first Hassocks goal in the 4-2 defeat at Sevenoaks Town

Sevenoaks first took the lead with 18 minutes played. A break down the left involving Charlie Dickens held no great expectations that it might lead to a goal. Yet that is precisely what happened when James Stone received possession, cut inside and unleashed a rocket into the top corner.

Hassocks responded well to falling behind and were the better side for the rest of the first half. The closest they came to an equaliser involved another chance where Perrin foiled Troak 10 minutes before the break via an astonishing reaction save. Damien Theodore crossed from the right and Troak hit a stonking volley brilliantly tipped onto the bar by Perrin.

The Oaks were then a touch fortunate the rebound dropped straight back into the arms of Perrin - although you could argue the quality of the initial stop deserved a bit of luck in the aftermath. Had the ball fallen anywhere else, Morgan Vale or tall striker Jamie Wilkes would have fancied their chances of picking up the pieces.

A succession of half-chances came the way of the Robins after the break, none of which they were able to take.

One of those saw the frame of the goal again rattled. Charlie Pitcher had not long replaced Vale when his free kick clipped the far post and went wide.

Sevenoaks in contrast were proving themselves mighty clinical. They moved 2-0 ahead on 69 minutes with their first opportunity of the second half; Stone again the scorer although in nowhere near as spectacular style as his opener.

Josh Wisson managed to get a shot away from the edge of the box despite having three Hassocks players in close attendance. James Shaw was caught by surprise and when he could not hold onto Wisson’s strike, Stone was there in a flash to fire home the loose ball.

Six minutes later and the Oaks made it 3-0. A through ball carved the Robins defence open a little too easily, allowing Aaron Jenkins to run clear and drive an effort across Shaw and in off the far post.

At this point, it appeared Sevenoaks were going to end their six game winless run in Isthmian League South East in comfortable fashion. Hassocks though have shown a penchant for scoring late goals this season. There was Alex Fair’s 92nd minute winner on the opening day against Herne Bay.

Two in the final five minutes from Pitcher saw the Robins recover from 3-0 down to exit the Velocity Cup 3-2 to Broadbridge Heath in August.

Pitcher began the attempted comeback here when springing the offside trap and beating Perrin at his near post with 80 played.

Eight minutes later and Theodore opened his account for the Robins to make it 3-2 and set up a nervy last 120 seconds plus injury time.

Next came Perrin preventing Troak from equalising before Duncanson struck in similar style to Jenkins, latching onto a through ball which cut through Hassocks.

The Robins were adamant enough that Duncanson had started in an offside position for both Harvey Blake and Troak to pick up bookings in the immediate aftermath.