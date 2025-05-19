Close encounter for Horsham Park bowlers

It was down to the last wood of the last rink in Horsham Park Bowls Club’s home match against Southwater. Skip Lorena Daane with Alan Setchell and Josie Allen had a close game.

Sign up to our daily SussexWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to SussexWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

At teat-ime they were ahead by 2 shots, 7-5, but by end 13 they’d slipped back to 8-9. It was still close, and by end 16 they were back to 11 all. They lost 1 on the 17th end and on the last end they were holding shots, when the Southwater skip with his last bowl caught the jack and took it to their back woods to win the game 11-16.

To the sound of the the band playing in the park nearby, Park won on two and lost on two rinks and were ahead with two ends to go but unfortunately went down overall by 53-58.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Bryony Wood’s team of Peter Chesser and new bowler Julie Stone won 17-11. Kamran Nadim, Sheila Howard won 14-12. David Clifton with Angela Spurr and Marie Davies lost 11-19.

Park's new bowler Julie Stone during the close match

Earlier in the week, in their away game against Cranleigh BC,, Park were only able to win on one rink, losing the other three and overall by 51-86.

Park’s top rink went to skip Bryony Wood, who with Peter Chesser and David Peters won 20-8. Tthey were Park’s only winning rink.

Lorena Daane with Farron Calver and John Leadbeater lost 9-19. Kamran Nadim’s team of Angela Spurr and David Spurr lost 26-6.

David Clifton, Sheila Howard and Norma Covey went down 16-33.