Close finish for Hampden Park tennis ladies
At the start of the day HP were lying in 2nd position at the top of the division, knowing a 4-0 win was needed to finish joint top with Preston Park. The winner would be decided by the percentage of sets and games won.
The HP 2nd pair of Nikki Woodhouse and Gemma Game went 4-1 up in their first set against Storrington’s 1st pair, but then lost 6-4. They then had another really close set, only to lose it 7-5. This meant the best HP could do was become runners-up in the division.
The HP 1st pair of Helen Mitchell and Jenny Hughes were losing 3-1 against their 2nd pair, but battled hard on the clay courts to pull it back and win 7-6, 6-0. This meant the score was 1-1 after the first round
Nikki and Gemma then played their opposite number 2nd pair. They lost the first set 6-3 but came back really well to take the second set 6-2. The match was then decided by a 10 point tiebreak. At one point HP were 8-4 down but with a brilliant effort, Nikki and Gemma pulled things back to win 11-9.
Helen and Jenny were losing 5-4 in both sets against the Storrington 1st pair but managed to turn things around to win 7-5, 7-5. This meant an overall 3-1 victory for Hampden Park, just a point shy of finishing joint top of the league.
Meanwhile, Hampden Park Tennis Club say they are very proud to announce that Jenny Hughes, ladies 1st team captain and former club coach, has been selected to captain England over-60s ladies in the Four Nations Championships in May.
This will be shortly followed by representing GB over-60s ladies in the World Team Championships in Florida.