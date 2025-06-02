Cloudy and blowy night for Lewes Wanderers cyclists

Roadworks on the A22 caused the latest of Eastbourne Rovers’ time-trials for 2025 to be switched to their rolling 14.07-mile Pevensey-based circuit on the evening of Thursday, May 15. Ben Gregory and Peter Baker represented Lewes Wanderers among the field of 11.

A cloudy and blowy night meant everyone’s times were somewhat off what they’d recorded a week earlier, but Ben’s time of 41 minutes and 14 seconds was good enough for 5th overall and runner-up in the road bike category.

Peter finished 4th in that category and 9th overall with a time one second inside 44 minutes.

Peter was the only Lewes Wanderer to race the East Sussex Cycling Association 25-mile TT on Sunday, May 18. His time of 1 hour 5 minutes and 22 seconds placed him 16th from 23 finishers.

There were still roadworks on the A22 for Eastbourne Rovers’ proposed next time-trial on Thursday, May 22, but instead of moving they remained on the A22, but shortened the course from a 10-mile out and back to a 5.5 mile blast from East Hoathly to The Dicker.

Ben produced arguably his best performance of the season as he claimed third spot on the overall podium and fastest road bike with a time of 13 minutes and 50 seconds. Peter was second quickest road bike and 7th overall with a time of 15:27.

A healthy field of 14 riders turned up for Lewes Wanderers’ Circuit of Laughton Time Trial on Wednesday, May 28. They were rewarded with a dry and bright evening, albeit with a stiff headwind twice down The Broyle, although that would become a tailwind back towards Laughton.

Fastest by almost three minutes was Oliver Waymark (Total Tri Training) who sped round the rolling 12.46-mile course in 27 minutes 21 seconds. Runner-up and fastest from the host club was Dan Street in a time 18 seconds outside of half-an-hour.

Fifth overall and taking third spot on the podium in the road bike category was event organiser Neil Edwards who reduced his personal best for the course by 15 seconds to 31:29 into the bargain.

Peter Baker (32:07) was 6th overall and took “bronze medal” amongst the TT-bike riders, 36 seconds ahead of course-debutant Alex Steer in 7th. Darren Haynes took 8th in 33:24, with Paget Cohen 9th (34:30) and Barry Mitchell 10th (35:39).

Fastest of the two female entrants was 11th placed Georgina Wise (Destination Bike RT) with 35:46, while Ben Probert recorded 36:37 on his first attempt at the event.

Peter Baker raced again the following night as he and Ben Gregory were among eight to compete in an Eastbourne Rovers 10-mile TT on the A22. Ben was victorious in the road-bike category and 5th overall with his time of 27 minutes and seconds. Peter was runner-up on the road bike and 7th overall with a time of 30:52.

Three days later the distance was multiplied by five as Peter took on the East Sussex Cycling Association 50-mile time-trial early on a dry and sunny, but blowy start to June. His time of 2 hours 13 minutes and 27 seconds placed him 16th amongst the 24 entrants.