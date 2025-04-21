Club Commodore wins Hastings & St Leonards Sailing Club Easter Regatta

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

The Hastings & St Leonards Sailing Club held its Easter Regatta on Good Friday and Easter Monday and 20 sailors in 16 boats entered.

Only two of the three scheduled races were held on the first day due to tough conditions that left boats heading ashore early.

Hugh Ashford (Laser Radial) and Matthew Wiseman (Laser Radial) set the pace; each had a win and were level pegging as racing continued on Easter Monday.

However, with Ashford unable to compete on the second day, Wiseman’s main threat was now the Buzz of Philip & Tristan Blurton. The Blurtons started each race on port tack at the pin end of the line, and despite having to duck behind Wiseman’s starboard approach in the second race, they made it to the windward mark first in each race and sailed clear ahead for line honours in the day's three races.

Racing in the Nautilus Handicap

Wiseman kept his focus knowing that with boat handicaps to be applied, every second counted. And when handicaps were applied, Wiseman had done enough to take each of the day's races - 21 seconds, 14 seconds and 57 seconds ahead of the Blurtons respectively in the three races.

The placings meant that the club’s commodore, Matthew Wiseman, had won the Easter Regatta. Philip & Tristan Blurton were second and Steve Eccles (Laser Radial) was third.

A steady breeze from the southwest made the racing less taxing than the first day of the competition, and all who competed managed and enjoyed the conditions.

Sandwiched between the two days of the Easter Regatta was the Nautilus Handicap on Easter Sunday. Racing in this competition was in a ferocious easterly force five and was not for the faint hearted.

Matthew Wiseman ahead in the Nautilus Handicap.

The sailing was fast, exhilarating and strenuous with no room for errors if boats were to stay upright. Three boats launched and Hugh Ashford (Laser Radial) won each race and the competition overall. Sergio Velluti was second (Laser 4.7) and Matthew Wiseman (Laser Radial) third.