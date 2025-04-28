Cold comfort for Haywards Heath as West Hoathly win bowls season opener
In distinctly chilly conditions, they lost on three of the four rinks, with only a draw in the one triples game as consolation as they fell to a 75-45 defeat.
Even then, it took a late comeback to spare them a fourth loss – the trio of John Box (skip), Julia Jarvis and Jill Hatfield having relinquished a 7-1 lead after five of the 18 ends before a late surge rescued a draw after they had fallen 16-11 behind with four ends to play.
Result:
Haywards Heath & Beech Hurst 45, West Hoathly 75 (Tony Frost, Mark Gooch, Martin Gaskell and Jennie Evans lost 12-13; Bob Sutton, Ray Howell, Graham Brown and Dorothy Glasby lost 7-22; Phoom Saihom, David King, Mike McQuillin and Marge Breading lost 10-24; John Box, Julia Jarvis and Jill Hatfield drew 16-16)