Cold comfort for Haywards Heath as West Hoathly win bowls season opener

Haywards Heath & Beech Hurst were caught cold as they opened the bowls season with a home defeat against West Hoathly.

In distinctly chilly conditions, they lost on three of the four rinks, with only a draw in the one triples game as consolation as they fell to a 75-45 defeat.

Even then, it took a late comeback to spare them a fourth loss – the trio of John Box (skip), Julia Jarvis and Jill Hatfield having relinquished a 7-1 lead after five of the 18 ends before a late surge rescued a draw after they had fallen 16-11 behind with four ends to play.

Result:

Haywards Heath's first match of the season was played in unseasonably cold April weather

Haywards Heath & Beech Hurst 45, West Hoathly 75 (Tony Frost, Mark Gooch, Martin Gaskell and Jennie Evans lost 12-13; Bob Sutton, Ray Howell, Graham Brown and Dorothy Glasby lost 7-22; Phoom Saihom, David King, Mike McQuillin and Marge Breading lost 10-24; John Box, Julia Jarvis and Jill Hatfield drew 16-16)