Cold comfort for Haywards Heath as West Hoathly win bowls season opener

By Neville Dalton
Contributor
Published 28th Apr 2025, 21:46 BST
Updated 29th Apr 2025, 08:20 BST
Haywards Heath & Beech Hurst were caught cold as they opened the bowls season with a home defeat against West Hoathly.

In distinctly chilly conditions, they lost on three of the four rinks, with only a draw in the one triples game as consolation as they fell to a 75-45 defeat.

Even then, it took a late comeback to spare them a fourth loss – the trio of John Box (skip), Julia Jarvis and Jill Hatfield having relinquished a 7-1 lead after five of the 18 ends before a late surge rescued a draw after they had fallen 16-11 behind with four ends to play.

Result:

Haywards Heath's first match of the season was played in unseasonably cold April weatherHaywards Heath's first match of the season was played in unseasonably cold April weather
Haywards Heath's first match of the season was played in unseasonably cold April weather

Haywards Heath & Beech Hurst 45, West Hoathly 75 (Tony Frost, Mark Gooch, Martin Gaskell and Jennie Evans lost 12-13; Bob Sutton, Ray Howell, Graham Brown and Dorothy Glasby lost 7-22; Phoom Saihom, David King, Mike McQuillin and Marge Breading lost 10-24; John Box, Julia Jarvis and Jill Hatfield drew 16-16)

