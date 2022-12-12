This week Collyer’s men’s basketball netted their first CBL (College Basketball League) win of the season by defeating Gravesend Grammar School 68-64.

Collyer's men's basketball team celebrate their win

The lead switched from team to team in an enthralling encounter, played before a full house at Collyer’s Cowley Sports Hall.

Coach Dom Evans, widely regarded as one of the top up and coming coaches in college basketball, was delighted: “The team has been competing hard all year in a very tough CBL Tier 3 South East Conference. It is fantastic to see that their hard work has finally paid off with a very deserved victory. This win against a quality Gravesend side gives the team the belief to go on and win more games in league play.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

The victorious Collyers Team comprised: James Ahonaruogho-Brodie, James Byrne, Jared De Klerk, Kieran Dioso; Sean Gue, Rowan Hager, TT Makumbiza, Amadeus Manuel Kaminski; Ali Noui and Matia Tikvicki-Lee.

Basketball fan and Collyer’s Director of Admissions, Richard Rothwell said: “This game was a good old-fashioned thriller; absolute box office! The scenes at the end were incredibly emotional. I’ve been watching Collyer’s basketball for several years, and I have never seen a team mobbed by the spectators after a win before! It was great that it tipped in our favour right at the end!”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Dom Evans added: “Finally, I have to thank the spectators who watched the game on Wednesday, their passion and enthusiasm for Collyer’s Basketball was amazing, and long may it continue.”

Collyer’s Head of Sports Academy John Burroughs said: “To be securing big wins like this at CBL level is a major development for our basketball and a boost for Collyer’s sport academies in general.”

Advertisement Hide Ad