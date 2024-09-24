Comptons tennis stars shine on finals day

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Comptons Tennis Cub feared the worst for its annual final days on Sunday, September 22 as weather forecasters had predicted a washout.

Thankfully, the rain stayed away in Lower Beeding and all 18 matches were played on the clay courts, enjoyed by a good crowd.

There was hard-fought competition across all levels of ability from social members to league players. In the men’s doubles Paul Anderson and John Graham finally got the better of Tom Harman and Jack Graham after losing to the same pair for the previous three years.

There were also third in a row victories for Eliza Harman in the ladies singles and for Paul Anderson with Natasha Skerret in mixed doubles.

Coach Rhys Hangar (centre) with winners from Comptons Tennis Club finals day.

Club chair Mary Collis said: “We were so lucky to get our championships played and those who arrived to watch armed with wellies and blankets fortunately didn’t need them.

“We had 38 members taking part and all enjoyed keen competition organised by coaches Rhys Hangar and Julie Hangar.

“Our committee and volunteers worked hard to provide delicious food over the day, for which we are very grateful. The club was also able to raise funds with a well-supported raffle.”

Comptons Tennis Club Finals Day Results:

Ladies Singles: Eliza Graham bt Helen Prinsloo; Mens Singles: Tom Harman bt Jack Graham; Ladies Doubles: Eliza & Harriet Graham bt Helen Prinsloo & Paula Foister; Mens Doubles: Paul Anderson & John Graham bt Tom Harman & Jack Graham; Mixed Doubles: Natasha Skerret & Paul Anderson bt Paula Foister & Tom Harman; Mens Vets Singles: Mark Pallister bt Krassimir Vangelov; Ladies Vets Singles: Anne Wilkinson bt Dido Sheffield.

Ladies Vets Doubles: Robin Temple & Kim Pallister bt Caroline Ratcliff & Anne Wilkinson; Mens Vets Doubles: Marcus Leake & Neil Weaver bt Mike Greener & Chris Cunnell; Mixed Vets Doubles: Kim Pallister & Marcus Leake bt Caroline & James Ratcliff; Social Mixed Doubles: Ellie & Ed Allan bt Liz Roberts & Stuart Mead; Social Fun Mixed Doubles: Jacqui Dunning & Dido Sheffield bt Sara Hague & Facey Williams.

Mens Singles Plate: Mark Pallister bt Daniel Packham; Mens Doubles Plate: Marcus Leake & Neil Weaver W/O; Ladies Doubles Plate: Sarah Trimmings & Gill Johnson bt Maire Hall & Susan Quinn; Mixed Doubles Plate: Sarah Trimmings & Jay Rodwell bt Maire Hall & Krassimir Vangelov; Mens Vets Singles Plate: Marcus Leake bt Chris Hollis; Mens Vets Doubles Plate: James Ratcliff & Krassimir Vangelov bt Stuart Mead & Tony Stevens; Mixed Vets Doubles Plate: Dido & Simon Sheffield bt Liz Roberts & Stuart Mead.