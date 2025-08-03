Contrasting conditions enjoyed by Hastings & St Leonards sailors

A full weekend of sailing in contrasting conditions was completed at Hastings and St Leonards Sailing Club.

On Saturday the final races of the novice S.A.I.L. Series were held on a flat sea and in light winds that at times died altogether.

The first race was won by Rosanna Walker (Laser Radial), the second by Chantal Lass & Julie Angel (Hartley) and the third by Nicky Browne (Laser Radial).

Although Browne only won one of the day's races, her results across the Series, with 20 competitors, made her the overall winner. The club was pleased to see so many novices out on the water learning how to race, including one of the club’s youngest sailors, nine year-old Robi Iglesias-Johnson, who was unfazed by her adult competitors.

The club’s Gwyn Edwards Shield Handicap went ahead the following day in more challenging conditions. Winds were westerly force four to five with breaking waves and an increasing swell. Nine sailors in seven boats braved the conditions.

The Dart 16 of Matt & John Wiseman made the racing look easy, winning all three races. Hugh Ashford (Laser Radial) also looked on top of the conditions, relishing the speed on the reach and looking comfortable on the beat upwind despite the wind strength and size of the waves.

Behind the Wisemans and Ashford, other sailors looked less controlled. A spinnaker rigging error by Philip & Tristan Blurton (Buzz) led to a capsize and prevented further use of their spinnaker and most other sailors also spent time in, as well as on, the water.

The conditions wore away at the sailors; seven boats started the first race, six boats started the second and only five started and four finished the final race. The Wisemans were overall winners (Dart 16), Hugh Ashford (Laser Radial) was second and Roy Sandford (Laser 4.7) was third.

While many sailors watched from the shore, for those who could handle the conditions, it had been an exhilarating sail.