Cooden Beach Golf Club Captains Charity raises £17,000
Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.comVisit Shots! now
and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565
and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565
The captains of Cooden Beach Golf Club, Steve Copper and Marie Frankham, raised an amazing £17,000 for two local charities.
They would like to thank everyone who helped and donated prizes through out the year.
A presentaion was held on Sunday, January 26 for the Guide Dogs and Parkinsons charities. Each received a cheque for £8,500.