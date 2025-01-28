Cooden Beach Golf Club Captains Charity raises £17,000

By Lindsay Smith
Contributor
The captains of Cooden Beach Golf Club, Steve Copper and Marie Frankham, raised an amazing £17,000 for two local charities.

They would like to thank everyone who helped and donated prizes through out the year.

A presentaion was held on Sunday, January 26 for the Guide Dogs and Parkinsons charities. Each received a cheque for £8,500.

