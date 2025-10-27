Cooden Beach Golf Club juniors pick up prizes

Cooden Beach Golf Club held their final junior event of the 2025 season followed by the presentation of all the prizes won this year.

The presentation table was laden with over 50 cups and medals and sponsored prizes.

There are seven main competitions through the season, divided into three main age/skill related events.

The blue tee group is a nine-hole event aimed at the younger members or newcomers to the game. This year saw Theo Cann win the Order of Merit award.

Michael Egan with captain Martin Phillimore

The green tee group OoM was won by just one point by Daisy Russell over Freddy Whyborne, both very promising young junior golfers.

The purple tee group is played over 18 holes, and this year Michael Egan won the handicap OoM event and there was a separate gross prize which was won by this year’s junior captain Aidan Owen.

The junior Club Championship was retained by last year’s winner Ezra Hartland. Ezra scored a fabulous two-under-par 70. He now has a +1 handicap and has represented Sussex at all age levels and has been selected for elite training in the south-east region England squad.

Michael Egan has also represented Sussex at under-14 level – an excellent performance as he was 11 years old when selected.

Ezra Hartland, Lady Captain Vanessa Harris and Shaun Creasey

Next year’s junior captain Annie Feeney has represented Sussex at several county girls’ events.

Most of the current junior section have been developed by the Shaun Creasey Golf Academy. Juniors are always welcome to try golf by joining the group lessons at Cooden Beach and be coached by Shaun or James Tiltman – please get intouch if you are interested.