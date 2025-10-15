Cooden Beach Golf Club ladies tee off for salver

By Lindsay Smith
Contributor
Published 15th Oct 2025, 19:46 BST
Updated 16th Oct 2025, 08:16 BST
Pictured Lady President Sarah Norris, Winners Sally Cleaver & Emma Warnerplaceholder image
Lady President's Salver

On Sunday the final of the ladies President Foursomes Salver knockout final was played, between Sally Cleaver, Emma Warner & Lindsay Smith, Christie Waghorne.

The match early taken, by a three hole lead by the winners was fought back to all square but was finally won by Sally Cleaver & Emma Warner.

An ontourage of spectators followed the match and was kindly given a Prossecco afternoon tea laid on by the Lady President Sarah Norris

