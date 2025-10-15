Cooden Beach Golf Club ladies tee off for salver
Lady President's Salver
On Sunday the final of the ladies President Foursomes Salver knockout final was played, between Sally Cleaver, Emma Warner & Lindsay Smith, Christie Waghorne.
The match early taken, by a three hole lead by the winners was fought back to all square but was finally won by Sally Cleaver & Emma Warner.
An ontourage of spectators followed the match and was kindly given a Prossecco afternoon tea laid on by the Lady President Sarah Norris