Cooden Beach Golf Club stage Ladies' Summer Open
↵
Cooden Beach welcomed 94 ladies to the open. The weather was very kind although very windy. They all enjoyed the half way house delights and a two course meal. It is renowned to be the best half way house in any ladies open in Sussex.
The competition was a ‘6 6 and 6’ – 6 holes greensomes, 6 holes foursomes and 6 holes fourball better ball.
A raffle raised £525 for the captain's charity, St Michael’s Hospice.
Results: 1st Diane Crichton & Julie Webb 46pts; 2nd Sue Massingham & Belinda Toop 45 on countback; 3rd Sylvia Honey & Chris Coxhead 45; 4th Stacey Dibbs & Michele Tyson 43; 5th Susan Gould-Davies & Sheila Horscroft 43; 6th Jane Dawson & Tara East 42; Best Greensomes: Liz Symons & Lisa Beer 41; Best Foursomes: Kahren Darwin & Hilary Thomas 38; Best 4BBB: Marie Gould & Amanda Armstrong.