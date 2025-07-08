Cooden Beach Golf Club stage Ladies' Summer Open

The Ladies’ 2025 Summer Open was held at Cooden Beach Golf Club.

Cooden Beach welcomed 94 ladies to the open. The weather was very kind although very windy. They all enjoyed the half way house delights and a two course meal. It is renowned to be the best half way house in any ladies open in Sussex.