Cooden Beach Golf Club stage Ladies' Summer Open

By Lindsay Smith
Contributor
Published 8th Jul 2025, 16:27 BST
Updated 9th Jul 2025, 09:29 BST
The Ladies’ 2025 Summer Open was held at Cooden Beach Golf Club.

Cooden Beach welcomed 94 ladies to the open. The weather was very kind although very windy. They all enjoyed the half way house delights and a two course meal. It is renowned to be the best half way house in any ladies open in Sussex.

The competition was a ‘6 6 and 6’ – 6 holes greensomes, 6 holes foursomes and 6 holes fourball better ball.

Ready with the refreshments for the golfing ladies...
Ready with the refreshments for the golfing ladies...

A raffle raised £525 for the captain's charity, St Michael’s Hospice.

Results: 1st Diane Crichton & Julie Webb 46pts; 2nd Sue Massingham & Belinda Toop 45 on countback; 3rd Sylvia Honey & Chris Coxhead 45; 4th Stacey Dibbs & Michele Tyson 43; 5th Susan Gould-Davies & Sheila Horscroft 43; 6th Jane Dawson & Tara East 42; Best Greensomes: Liz Symons & Lisa Beer 41; Best Foursomes: Kahren Darwin & Hilary Thomas 38; Best 4BBB: Marie Gould & Amanda Armstrong.

