Cooden Beach Golf Club's Ladies Summer Open
Ladies 2025 Summer Open
Cooden Beach Golf Club welcomed 94 ladies to there summer open. The weather was very kind although very windy. They all enjoyed the half way house delights and a two course meal. It is renowned to be the best half way house in any ladies open in Sussex.
Results
- The competition was a 6 6 and 6. 6 holes greensomes 6 holes foursomes & 6 holes fourball better ball
- 1st Diane Crichton & Julie Webb 46 Points
- 2nd Sue Massingham & Belinda Toop 45 Points on countback
- 3rd Sylvia Honey & Chris Coxhead 45 Points
- 4th Stacey Dibbs & Michele Tyson 43 Points on countback
- 5th Susan Gould-Davies & Sheila Horscroft 43 Points
- 6th Jane Dawson & Tara East 42 Points
- Best Greensomes
- Liz Symons & Lisa Beer 41 Points
- Best Foursomes
- Kahren Darwin & Hilary Thomas 38 Points
- Best 4BBB
- Marie Gould & Amanda Armstrong 40 Points