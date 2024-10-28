Cooden Beach Ladies Golf Club holds Ladies Open

On Thursday, October 24, Cooden Ladies hosted their bi-annual Open event. This was rescheduled from September after a deluge of rain hit Sussex and the event was postponed during the day of play.

With a beautifully autumnal sunny day, play got underway with 72 ladies making 24 teams, from across the Southern Counties competing in this competition. The format for this years autumn Open was 2 out of 3 scores to count for each team.

Ladies from Cooden had worked extremely hard to produce home made cakes, sweet and savoury treats to make a stunning display at the halfway house. A visual treat for the eyes and the playing ladies tummies!

The ladies manning the halfway house provided hot & cold drinks for refreshment. A HUGE thank you to the lady bakers and helpers throughout the day to make the Open once again a marvellous and successful event.

Halfway House treats

Back in the clubhouse the 24 teams were treated to great fare from the Cooden staff and a raffle and prize-giving completed the day.

In first place came:Julia Thompson, Biz Wormersley and Amanda Coates with a fantastic 83 points, closely followed in second place by Sally Powell, Jacky Chisholm and Sue Bullock. Their score was 82 points

In third place overall were Helen Woodcock-Downey, Heather McGee and Alison White with a very close 78 points.