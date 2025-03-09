Cooden Beach wrap up perfect season in Bexhill & District Snooker League

Cooden Beach team showing Neil Sivyer, Phil White, Pete Buckland and Paul White

As the season for the Bexhill and District Snooker League comes to a close, it was Cooden Beach Golf Club who, again, finished top of the league, but this year without losing a singe match.

Sign up to our daily SussexWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to SussexWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Subscription Offers Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

However, they did have a bit of a panic in their final match of the season against The Hotshots when Richard Carzana, opening for The Hotshots and aided by break of 29, took the opening two frames from Phil White of Cooden Beach.

But Pete Buckland for Cooden Beach brought the scores back to level by taking both of his frames off Mario Correia of The Hotshots, Buckland knocking in three recorded breaks of 46, 32 and 27 during his match.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

So it was left to Paul White from Cooden Beach to ensure his team maintained their 100% winning record for the season and this he achieved by winning the final two frames off Orlando Correia of The Hotshots, leaving Cooden Beach victorious yet again by chalking up their final win by 4 frames to 2.

Second placed in the league, Amherst Road "A", finished off their season with a full house win against O'Sullivan "C". Carl Fitzsimon opened for Amherst Road, taking the first two frames from Lyndon Rose of Sullivan's, before Gary Davies put Amherst Road four frames up by taking his two frames off Gary Deeprose of O'Sullivan's.

Last up for Amherst Road was Dave Bennett facing Leo Mitchell from O'Sullivan's and it was Bennett who completed the full house result, taking the final two frames of the evening and giving Amherst Road the win by six frames to nil.

Third placed in the league, O'Sullivan Allstars, also clocked out the season with a good win over Clarkson Leisure.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Steve Roberts from Clarksons and Leon Narin of the Allstars shared the opening two frames before Jeremy Towns put The Allstars three up by taking his two frames off Brian Minister of Clarksons.

The final match saw Sebastian Olivia of The Allstars facing Norman Armstrong from Clarkson, but it was Olivia who proved to be the victor and his two-frame win gave The Allstars victory by 5 frames to 1.

The final match of the season saw Amherst Road"B" facing O'Sullivan "B". Kim Fuller got the ball rolling for O'Sullivan's with a 2 frame win over Mick Pasqua from Amherst Road, before Luis Elliott from O'Sullivan's put his team three frames up when he took the opening frame of his match against Joe Cruttenden of Amherst Road.

However, Cruttenden put a halt to the run of O'Sullivan's by taking the second frame of the match off Luis Elliott, but leaving O'Sullivan's on the edge of a win. Barry Kenward then put the match result in the bag by taking his opening frame off Gary Wendel from Amherst Road before Wendel secured the final frame of the evening, but leaving O'Sullivan's "B" the victors by 4 frames to 2.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

On top of Cooden Beach Golf Club becoming league champios, yet again, they also secured both records for the Highest Break of the season and Most Frames Won when Pete Buckland from their team finished top with the highest break of the season with a 73 and also the most frames won with 28 victories from 28 matches.

The league will now concentrate on completion of the numerous internal competitions before the season finally closes.