Coshan has four wins for Southwater Bowls club
Southwater Finals took place over the weekend. Debbie Coshan began by winning the 100UP against Vanessa Mellor. It was a very close match with Debbie winning on the 20th end.
She then had to play Vanessa in the ladies singles. It was another enthralling match. On the 24th end with Vanessa 20 to 19 and holding shot Debbie produced two closer.
The men's singles was won by Peter Curd beating Geoff Kentish. The handicap singles was played by Neil Jarvis and Les Andrews with Neil winning.
The Harris Trophy, played in an Australian pairs format, was won by Debbie Jarvis and Neil Jarvis, beating Sam and Alan Parker.
The drawn triples was won by Debbie Coshan, Mike Jones and Tim Gander beating Sonia Gordon, Cliff Merchant and Neil Jarvis.
The two wood roving Jack was won by Mike Jones finishing strongly to beat Alan Parker.
The final competition was between Debbie Coshan and Les Andrews against Sue Jones and Neil Jarvis making his fourth match. This required an extra end which was won by Debbie and Les.