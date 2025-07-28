Cottesmore ladies turn back the clock

Cottesmore's Lady Captain, Heather Skinner, organised an Anniversary Day for the Ladies' Section to celebrate the 50th anniversary of the club, which opened in 1975.

Ladies were asked to wear the club colours of pink and blue, and played a coloured ball competition doubling their points on holes 1, 9, 7 and 5 on the Griffin course, and on holes 7 and 5 on the 9-hole Phoenix course. Keeping the coloured ball proved quite a challenge for some, where the water came into play, as once it was lost, there were no more opportunities to double their points!

After the competitions, the competitors were treated to an afternoon tea with sandwiches of smoked salmon & cream cheese, ham & cheese, and egg & cress, followed by scones with cream and jam, courtesy of the Ladies' Section.

There was a quiz devised by Anne Thorn where all the questions related to 1975 and a Guess Who competition where a dozen ladies had submitted photos of themselves taken in 1975; this was closely contested by Shirley Vance and Christine Knight, with Shirley winning by guessing 8 out of the 12 correctly!

Lady Captain, Heather Skinner (centre) with the Anniversary Day winners

There was a raffle run by Meg Mitchell, which raised £430 for Heather's chosen charity The Phoenix Stroke Club.

Heather read out a message from the owner, Matthew Rogerson, telling how he and his father decided to create the course and how despite some local negativity, the club had 600 members within 6 months of opening! It was £38 to join and 50p per round to play in the week and £1 at the weekend - those were the days!

The winning ladies were presented with beautiful dahlia plants; they were:

On the Phoenix course - 1st Kay Scott with 33 points, 2nd Michelle Peel with 25 points and 3rd Sonia Tyndall with 21 points.

Div. 2 players on the Griffin course - 1st Jayne Campbell with 42 points, 2nd Liz Baguley with 38 points, on countback from Jan Brice in 3rd place.

Div. 1 players on the Griffin course - 1st Catherine Malins with 41 points, 2nd Carolyn Angus with 39 points and 3rd Liz Raja-Rayan with 38 points.

Heather congratulated all the winners and thanked all those who had helped on the day to make it so enjoyable and a successful celebration of the club's notable anniversary.