Cottesmore raise £2600 for Poppy Appeal
Thankfully, after the recent wet weather, the competitions were contested on a dry and partly sunny day which enabled excellent scores to be achieved.
Both Scramble competitions consisted of 3 golfers made up of either all men, all ladies or a mix of both with each team having to use 4 drives per player during the round. 28 teams played on the Griffin and 8 teams on the Phoenix.
The winning Griffin team, on count-back, was Calum Callan, Zoe Zhou and Sam Passmore with a net 59 (gross 63) from Donald Day, Terry Vanhinsbergh and Nigel Powell (gross 61). On the Phoenix the winners were Sue Rogerson, Andrew Ross and E Young with a net 28 (gross 34) and in 2nd place were Colin Groome, Rita Groome and Pete Hemsley with a net 30 (gross 37). The winning Ladies team on the Phoenix was Jean Thomson, Marriann Craik and Jan Hemsley with a net 31 (gross 42).
All the players gathered in the Challis room after play and were delighted to welcome Joanna Dowzer, the widow of Paddy, the Club’s late president who set up this popular annual event, to present the prizes to the winning teams.