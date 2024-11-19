Cottesmore raise £2600 for Poppy Appeal

By Paul Dixon
Contributor
Published 19th Nov 2024, 14:27 GMT
Updated 19th Nov 2024, 14:32 GMT
Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com 
and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565
Visit Shots! now
Armistice Day at Cottesmore Golf & Country Club saw 108 golfers, including 12 veterans from the Princess of Wales Regiment, play in the 25th annual Poppy Day Scramble on the 18-hole Griffin and 9-hole Phoenix courses. The event raises money for the Royal British Legion Charity and this year raised over £2600

Thankfully, after the recent wet weather, the competitions were contested on a dry and partly sunny day which enabled excellent scores to be achieved.

Both Scramble competitions consisted of 3 golfers made up of either all men, all ladies or a mix of both with each team having to use 4 drives per player during the round. 28 teams played on the Griffin and 8 teams on the Phoenix.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

The winning Griffin team, on count-back, was Calum Callan, Zoe Zhou and Sam Passmore with a net 59 (gross 63) from Donald Day, Terry Vanhinsbergh and Nigel Powell (gross 61). On the Phoenix the winners were Sue Rogerson, Andrew Ross and E Young with a net 28 (gross 34) and in 2nd place were Colin Groome, Rita Groome and Pete Hemsley with a net 30 (gross 37). The winning Ladies team on the Phoenix was Jean Thomson, Marriann Craik and Jan Hemsley with a net 31 (gross 42).

Joanna Dowzer with Zoe Zhou and Sam PassmoreJoanna Dowzer with Zoe Zhou and Sam Passmore
Joanna Dowzer with Zoe Zhou and Sam Passmore

All the players gathered in the Challis room after play and were delighted to welcome Joanna Dowzer, the widow of Paddy, the Club’s late president who set up this popular annual event, to present the prizes to the winning teams.

Related topics:Phoenix
Follow us
©National World Publishing Ltd. All rights reserved.Cookie SettingsTerms and ConditionsPrivacy notice