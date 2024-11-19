Cottesmore raise £2600 for Poppy Appeal

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

Armistice Day at Cottesmore Golf & Country Club saw 108 golfers, including 12 veterans from the Princess of Wales Regiment, play in the 25th annual Poppy Day Scramble on the 18-hole Griffin and 9-hole Phoenix courses. The event raises money for the Royal British Legion Charity and this year raised over £2600

Sign up to our daily SussexWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to SussexWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Thankfully, after the recent wet weather, the competitions were contested on a dry and partly sunny day which enabled excellent scores to be achieved.

Both Scramble competitions consisted of 3 golfers made up of either all men, all ladies or a mix of both with each team having to use 4 drives per player during the round. 28 teams played on the Griffin and 8 teams on the Phoenix.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The winning Griffin team, on count-back, was Calum Callan, Zoe Zhou and Sam Passmore with a net 59 (gross 63) from Donald Day, Terry Vanhinsbergh and Nigel Powell (gross 61). On the Phoenix the winners were Sue Rogerson, Andrew Ross and E Young with a net 28 (gross 34) and in 2nd place were Colin Groome, Rita Groome and Pete Hemsley with a net 30 (gross 37). The winning Ladies team on the Phoenix was Jean Thomson, Marriann Craik and Jan Hemsley with a net 31 (gross 42).

Joanna Dowzer with Zoe Zhou and Sam Passmore

All the players gathered in the Challis room after play and were delighted to welcome Joanna Dowzer, the widow of Paddy, the Club’s late president who set up this popular annual event, to present the prizes to the winning teams.