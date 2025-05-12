Sussex CCC continued their exciting 2025 Division 1 campaign against a stuttering Worcestershire side – and came out with a vital win after a few nervous moments on the final day.

Many had tipped the match as ‘must win’ after the table had ‘shortened’ due to a Trent Bridge loss and a week off.

A wonderful four days ensued under glorious sunshine and blue skies throughout. Sussex won most of the sessions, however Pears were devastating in three-hour long bursts.

It led to a wonderful game of cricket which had fans on the edge of their seats.Lots to discuss but one can’t help thinking that Jack Carson’s 1st day ton, batting at 8, was the bedrock for success.

Ipswich Pete celebrates a Sussex win - picture by Colin Bowman

Before a ball was bowled the club held a Members’ Forum in the pavilion which around 100 people attended.

Head Coach Paul Farbrace gave an interesting update on team selection and injury news. He also gave a good answer to the subject of extras. His main beef was slow over-rate and giving away bonus points.

Chairman Jon Filby spoke about the ECB and future fixture arrangements which were well received. Pete Fitzboydon, Sussex CEO, introduced Daniel Clark and Paul Baines of Aramark who have recently become Food, Beverage and Hospitality Partners.

Baines, with help of a video screen, went through a number of new and exciting ventures that will be coming to Hove. Outlets at Hove are in for a huge shake-up and improvement. If the new ‘Sixes’ bar is a sign of Aramark’s standards fans will be in for a real treat.The message is keep an eye out when visiting the stadium.

Jack Carson - MoM for his Friday ton - picture by Colin Bowman

Hove was treated to an opening masterclass by the in-form Tom Haines and Daniel Hughes as the score rose to 80 without loss. That signalled the 1st Pears devastating pulse.

To shock and dismay, panic replaced calm as five wickets fell for just one run, Taylor doing all the damage with 5-56. Lunch on day one probably wasn’t a pleasant experience for any Sussex connection.

However, Carson steadied all nerves as he wrestled back some much-needed ground. Indeed, he batted quite beautifully reaching a ton as the day closed. Debutant James Hayes, on loan from Notts, contributed 33 batting at 11 – Sussex 284 all out.

Fynn Hudson-Prentice was the toast of Saturday, claiming 5-40 in a devastating performance. A Sussex lead of 104.

The Pears then delivered their 2nd devastating pulse. Both Sussex openers gone on nought. Clark quickly followed, the score faltering to 18 for 3. Anxious looks towards the incoming but out of touch Tom Alsop. He chose the right time to show his obvious talent to produce a chance-free innings through to stumps.

An air of serenity and ease under clear blue skies descended over Hove on the Sunday. Alsop (72) and James Coles (68) batted with confidence and grace forging a 125 partnership. Carson weighted in with 39 no.

In the most entertaining passage of play Ollie Robinson smashed a very quick 30 runs including five boundaries. It was a great day to be a Sussex fan, the team 360 ahead at the close.

Worcestershire produced their third and final ‘pulse’ on Monday. Opener Libby and Nichols got the chase moving. After lunch things started to get a little tight as the Pears skipper D’Oliveira dug in with Libby. The pair whittling the lead to under 100 runs.

As tea loomed perhaps the last trace of visiting resistance came as Libby, on 167, edged to Tom Clark who took a brilliant catch. Hove erupted in victory celebration.

I caught up with Sussex fan base legend Peter Chismon (83), who is affectionately known as Ipswich Pete. He was raised in Ticehurst, East Sussex, and he remembers going to Hastings CC in 1948.

He said: “It was a packed stadium, but I remember Don Bradman playing his last game in England. He scored a ton!”

After leaving the Army in 1982 Pete and his wife bought a house in Ipswich (where he still resides, hence the nickname). It was then that Pete started to attend Sussex games and a long love affair blossomed. Pete has seen it all over the years, following Sussex to all corners of the country.

He is well loved and respected by the ‘sight-screeners’ at the Cromwell Road end of the ground. After the game Pete was over the moon with the win.

He wasn’t alone in that sentiment. This was a must win game and Sussex stood up to the plate to go grab a hugely and perhaps season-defining 20 points.

Carson was Man of the Match for his debut First Class ton. A pivotal performance.

The Club move up to third place ahead of an exciting renewal with Somerset CCC starting this Friday. It’s sure to be a tough away fixture but in this form, Sussex fear no one.