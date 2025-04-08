Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

What a brilliant trip to Birmingham. Tom Clark and James Coles played key roles in an encouraging Draw with Warwickshire, writes Colin Bowman.

Sign up to our daily SussexWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to SussexWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

John, Bryan and I had a brilliant time in Birmingham under beautiful blue skies. The sun in complete charge throughout with temperatures rising to 20 degrees on Sunday afternoon. It was more like high summer than early April.

Both teams played really well especially with the bat to record a season-opening draw. Sussex took 15 points, the Bears 14.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

We stayed at the Apollo Hotel, Hadley Road, and enjoyed a quiet meal at the Ember Inn Harborne on the Friday. On the Saturday night we ventured into the city centre and had our eardrums blown at the ‘Soloman Cutler’ until very late.

Tom Clark bats during the Rothesay County Championship match between Warwickshire and Sussex at Edgbaston - where he scored a first-day ton (Photo by Gareth Copley/Getty Images)

Bryan’s ancient Fiesta proved up to the task tanking us up and down the M40 with ease.

The 2025 Rothesay Division One County Championship campaign started at Edgbaston on Friday. Without a cloud in the sky Sussex were put in, the match pitch set miles away from the Hollies stand.

Warwickshire and in particular Ethan Bamber started the game well. He got Alsop playing forward and snicking to Yates first ball who took a sharp catch. At that point Sussex fans sitting nervously 43 for 3. However, two Sussex youngsters stood like rocks for the next few hours arguably taking the Bears out of a win scenario.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

James Coles faced the hat-trick ball and fended it away. Then he and Tom Clark (140) then went on to play out a wonderful 120 partnership which took out the aggression and energy from the Bears effort. I would go as far to say it was the most important aspect of this drawn match.

Club Skipper John Simpson then played quiet beautifully to score 181 not out. Sussex batted through, ending on 528 all out.

At this level of competition, one gets the feeling that chances are going to be at a premium so will need to be taken.

In the 1st over Simpson set Robinson four slips for the onslaught. 2nd ball in, opener Rob Yates got a fine tickle to 2nd slip Tom Clark. A sharp chance but after a juggle the ball fell to ground. Clark looked crestfallen as the opener went through the gears to score a wonderful ton.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Perhaps more crucially during the 3rd day Bears were on the verge of a wobble. Dan Mousley came to the crease. He then proceeded to snick his 1st ball to Alsop at slip. In all honestly it was a sitter but somehow the ball slipped from his grasp. Mousley went on to 63 taking his side away from the follow-on margin. And one would argue taking Sussex out of the win scenario.

Sussex bowled and fielded well taking a nice lead into the 2nd innings. Then in the Monday sunshine Sussex calmly batted well through the morning to see out a very encouraging opening draw.

Sussex showed real professionalism in all aspects of their play. One of the most pleasing things for me was a paltry 20 extras given away. That’s a huge improvement and hopefully a blueprint for the season.

Tom Clark, for his hugely important 140 runs gets my Man of the Match vote. And on another day had either of those slip catches stuck Sussex would have been in the box seat for a win.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

There is a significant improvement in quality here in Division One, even down to the ground fielding and throwing in. One suspects that Sussex will need to continue to show all of these qualities and professionalism plus take every chance in order to win games at this level.

Lastly Edgbaston was the star of the show. A wonderful stadium with brilliant facilities, outlets and viewing. Huge thanks to the staff for looking after us over the three days. A very enjoyable experience.

I can’t wait for the next opportunity on Friday (11th April) when star-studded Somerset take the field at Hove. Home fans are in for a treat.