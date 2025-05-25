Sussex completed a handsome nine-wicket win over Hampshire to record their first 2025 Rothesay Division 1 away win.

Sign up to our daily SussexWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to SussexWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

It’s a win that will please Head Coach Paul Farbrace as he was looking for his team to find that something extra on the road. At the halfway stage of this exciting campaign the club are riding high in the table and are still very much in the title race.

Before talking about the game, I would just like to mention the Sussex Member Reciprocals.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

All Sussex CCC members have wonderful opportunities to gain free admission to all sorts of sports arenas both here in the county and further afield.

Colin and Jan Bowman at the Utilita Bowl

For instance, on June 21, the card will allow free access to Hickstead Showjumping and July 6, Polo at Cowdray Park.

Last Thursday evening my wife Jan and I enjoyed an evening of excellent horse racing at Brighton Races. Jan was very successful on the night picking up three winners including an 18/1 success. Huge thanks to Sussex CCC for these reciprocal arrangements. Most appreciated.

She then joined me at the Utilita Bowl on Friday to enjoy her first ever Sussex away match. We sat in the Pavilion Stand where the sun was shining under mild dry conditions.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The hosts won the toss and decided to have a bat on a rather green tinged wicket, a decision they may have instantly regretted as their opener fell after just four balls. Home Skipper and ex Sussex legend Ben Brown (50 not out) did all he could to stem the carnage. However, in a thrilling and devastating spell of pace bowling Henry Crocombe, making his seasonal debut, took out four wickets for just 27 runs.

It included a world class catch for slipper James Coles. The hosts skittled for 154. As the dust settled around Utilita it emerged that the Sussex extras column was standing at zero.

In reply Tom Haines got a snorter early doors as Sussex stuttered to 83 for 5 after just 27 overs. However, Sussex players are stepping up to the plate and asking ‘what can I do to help’? In this case it was the skipper John Simpson and Fynn Hudson-Prentice who stood firm until stumps.

The duo carried on a hugely disciplined display as they fought off a very strong seam and spin attack from the skilled hand of Liam Dawson. Runs weren’t forthcoming but that didn’t matter a jot as Sussex were on the front foot after day one.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

That platform wasn’t wasted on the Saturday as Simpson went on to a match and some may say season-defining not out ton. Fynn completed a brilliant innings of 74 as Sussex went 140 in front. Later that day Hampshire faltered yet again losing six wickets for just 106 runs.Sussex now marauding to victory.

Sunday became the victory lap as Carson claimed a five-wicket haul and Tom Haines knocked off the runs needed. Sussex took 20 points, Hants netting just the three.

Huge mention to all Sussex fans who made it to West End for just an hour of cricket on Sunday. There were a good number of you there. That included Dan and Stewart from Hastings who were enjoying a celebratory coffee on the concourse. It was nice to meet you both.

After the game I caught up with a very happy Sussex Chairman Jon Filby. He said: “That was a very pleasing win against a fine Hampshire side who have been very competitive in Division One. We are absolutely in title discussions, and we head to Durham (on 22nd June) fully prepared to go again.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

As to more pressing matters he revealed: “We head into T20 Blast this week, travelling to Lord’s on Thursday night. We are looking to be very competitive in that and it’s a very exciting time around club!”

For me it’s all about doing the boring simple things well and consistently and the big stuff will take care of itself. Zero extras shows all sorts of team discipline, will and concentration. That was the backbone of this victory as MoM Simpson did the rest with a well-crafted match winning ton. Huge congratulations to all Sussex connections. A brilliant win on the road.

This column will go into hibernation for a month but will be back with news from Riverside after we take on Durham in the latter part of June. I am heading up on an overnight National Express coach.