County final ends in valiant defeat for Pavilion four

A team from Worthing Pavilion battled through four rounds of competition in the Sussex County Indoor Bowls Association championship to reach the final at Horsham on March 9, where they faced a team from the Preston club in Brighton.

Sign up to our daily SussexWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to SussexWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Subscription Offers Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Jamie Dunk's rink won their first match 18-16 against Andy Spencer's rink, their second 28-2 against Andy Williams's rink and their quarter-final 17-10 against Alan Vidler's rink.

In the semi-final, played last month, they faced Danny Craft's rink and won 19-13 to set up a decider against John Durrant's rink for the chance to be crowned Sussex champions.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

With Jeremy Simpson as lead, Russ Doherty playing two and Dunk at three, they were skipped by Simon Davey against Durrant's rink of Joe Beckett at two, Harry Dale at three and Andy Smalldridge as skip.

Simon Davey, left, Jamie Dunk, Russ Doherty and Jeremy Simpson, county finalists

Halfway through the 18 ends of high-quality bowls, Preston had built a commanding lead of 10 shots to four. Pavilion won the next four ends to tie the match with five to play.

After 15 ends the teams were level at 11-11 before Preston scored consecutive twos to move four clear on the 17th.

Pavilion took the last end with a single to make the match equal on ends won but Preston emerged victorious by 15-12.