Cowdray golfer Steve Mitchell wins Sussex Amateur Championship
Steve Mitchell beat fellow Cowdray Golf Club member Oscar White with the finals taking place on Sunday despite the extremely challenging weather conditions. Steve was 4 under par when the match finished, after a rain and thunder delay.
Established in 1899 alongside the founding of Sussex County Golf, the Sussex Amateur Championship is the premier event for amateur golfers from both West Sussex and East Sussex.
The event begins with a 36-hole stroke play qualifier on July 4th, from which the top 16 players advance to the match play knockout stages over the weekend.
The semi-finals and final were played on Sunday 6th July and are a chance to showcase the major course renovation project that has taken place at Cowdray.
Tim Allen, Director of Golf at Cowdray Golf Club, said: “We were extremely proud to host this competition and were delighted that four of our members qualified for the knockout stages and two make it to the final.
“Thank you to our team who worked hard to make the event such a success especially as the weather certainly provided its challenges on Sunday, and to the volunteers and officials for supporting a smooth day of play.
“We were delighted to host one of the region’s most important golf competitions, and this was a great opportunity to showcase everything that we have to offer at Cowdray especially following our extensive investment in the course.
“Many congratulations to the champion Steve Mitchell but also to 18-year-old Oscar White, who played to an incredibly high standard through the tournament. Oscar played fearlessly and with great skill and is also a great credit to the club.”
