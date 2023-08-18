Cowdray Park boys take top polo honours

Four junior playing members of Cowdray Park Polo Club won the Gannon Trophy at the Pony Club polo championships held at Lawns next to the ruins at Midhurst.

The Gannon is the U21 section for the Pony Club’s top players and the matches are four chukkas long, played under the rules of the governing body, the Hurlingham Polo Association.

The total handicaps of the team should add up to four goals.

Representing the Cowdray Hunt Pony Club, Will Millard, Rufus Uloth, Noah Hyde and Mack McCaffery played the Old Surrey and Burstow in the semi final, winning 11-5.5; and in the final on Lawns 2 they defeated the Beaufort 7-1.5.

Best Playing Pony was Nevada played by Mack McCaffery and the Most Valuable Player award went to Rufus Uloth who won the Sats saddle generously donated by SK Polo; the whole team also each won a pair of handmade leather polo boots.