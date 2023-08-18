Cowdray Park boys take top polo honours
The Gannon is the U21 section for the Pony Club’s top players and the matches are four chukkas long, played under the rules of the governing body, the Hurlingham Polo Association.
The total handicaps of the team should add up to four goals.
Representing the Cowdray Hunt Pony Club, Will Millard, Rufus Uloth, Noah Hyde and Mack McCaffery played the Old Surrey and Burstow in the semi final, winning 11-5.5; and in the final on Lawns 2 they defeated the Beaufort 7-1.5.
Best Playing Pony was Nevada played by Mack McCaffery and the Most Valuable Player award went to Rufus Uloth who won the Sats saddle generously donated by SK Polo; the whole team also each won a pair of handmade leather polo boots.
"It was an amazing day,” said Rufus. “Everything was so well organised by the Pony Club and we are very grateful to the generous sponsors for their incredible prizes.”