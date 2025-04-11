Cowdray Park Polo Club announces Bentley Motors as official partner of The British Open Championship for the Cowdray Gold Cup 2025

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Cowdray Park Polo Club is proud to welcome Bentley Motors as an official partner of the British Open Polo Championship for The Cowdray Gold Cup 2025, Europe’s premier 22-goal polo tournament. This prestigious collaboration unites two iconic British brands, both renowned for their heritage and pursuit of the extraordinary.

Founded in 1919 Bentley Motors has been a symbol of automotive innovation and craftsmanship for over a century. With an unwavering commitment to luxury, Bentley perfectly complements the legacy of Cowdray Park Polo Club, the esteemed home of British Polo.

Set against the breathtaking backdrop of the South Downs National Park, the Cowdray Gold Cup is the crown jewel of British polo, attracting the world’s top players and an international audience. Since 1910, Cowdray Park has been at the heart of the sport’s history, hosting some of its most unforgettable moments. Standing alongside the U.S. Open Polo Championship® and the Argentine Open Polo Championship, the Gold Cup represents the pinnacle of the game.

Martine Hartridge, Managing Director of Cowdray Park Polo Club, expressed her enthusiasm for the partnership:

Marcus Cork, a local Cowdray player with 2025 Gold Cup pony Saltinita, kindly lent by Dillon Bacon.

"We are delighted to join forces with Bentley, a brand that shares our dedication to tradition and excellence. This partnership is a natural fit, and we look forward to an extraordinary collaboration at the 2025 Cowdray Gold Cup.”

With Bentley’s legacy of unparalleled automotive design and Cowdray Park’s storied polo heritage, this partnership promises an unforgettable celebration of sport, luxury, and tradition.

Nicola Brown, EMEA Head of Marketing at Bentley Motors, also shared her thoughts on the collaboration, highlighting the synergy between the two brands:

"Partnering with Cowdray Park Polo Club for the 2025 Cowdray Gold Cup is a perfect match for Bentley. This tournament reflects the same commitment to excellence, innovation, and heritage that drives our brand forward. Together, we look forward to creating an unforgettable experience that celebrates both sporting and automotive craftsmanship at the highest level.

Visit Cowdray Park Polo Club – The Home of British Polo for further information and tickets for the 2025 season.