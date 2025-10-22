Crawley 3rd Degree Karate Black Belt wins World Bronze
This was only Adam’s second major tournament in several years making it even more impressive as he has been concentrating on building his Martial Arts school in Crawley, Empower Martial Arts.
Adam is no stranger to winning having already attained 5 world titles previously along with a multitude of European and British Titles both as a junior and senior,
Now though it is back to building his school which offers karate, kickboxing and fitness as well as fight based stunt work.
The school also has classes for kids that are home-schooled and those with special needs which Adam has a special interest in and is well equipped for, being an accredited SEND instructor.
If this interests you, find out more at https://empowersports.bmaba.club or on facebook at Empower Martial Arts.