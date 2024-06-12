Crawley cricket club make history with mammoth win - after bowling opponents out for just SEVEN runs
Serendib CC Makes History with Record-Breaking Victory
Serendib CC pulled off a spectacular victory, leaving their opponents stunned.
From brilliant batting to strategic bowling, every player contributed to this memorable triumph. The local cricket club's exceptional performance has set a new benchmark for excellence in the league.
In a jaw-dropping display of dominance, Serendib CC's 1st XI secured a monumental victory by a staggering 333 runs in the Sussex Cricket League Division 12 West (North). Facing off against Felbridge and Sunnyside CC's 4th XI, the match turned into a one-sided affair as Serendib CC left their opponents reeling.
Winning the toss and electing to field, Felbridge and Sunnyside CC might have hoped for an early advantage. However, they found themselves overwhelmed by Serendib CC's relentless batting onslaught.
With a formidable score of 340/8 in 40 overs, Serendib CC set an imposing target for their opponents. Fazahim Mohamed led the charge with an impressive 95 runs off 74 balls, including two massive sixes. Zulfiqar Ali also made a significant contribution, smashing 78 runs off just 27 balls, featuring five fours and a staggering eight sixes. Captain Rizwan added to the onslaught with a solid 41 runs.
In response, Felbridge and Sunnyside CC crumbled under the pressure of Serendib CC's bowling attack. The opposition was bowled out for a mere 7 runs in 13.2 overs, a testament to the relentless efficiency of Serendib CC's bowlers.
Rehan and Prakash emerged as the heroes with the ball, each claiming three wickets to dismantle the opposition's batting lineup. Akfaizal and Rizan provided valuable support, each securing one wicket to complete the comprehensive victory for Serendib CC.
This remarkable performance not only showcases Serendib CC's dominance on the cricket field but also underscores their potential as a rising force in the Sussex Cricket League. With such a resounding victory under their belts, Serendib CC's 1st XI undoubtedly sends a strong message to their competitors, establishing themselves as a team to watch out for in the remainder of the season.
