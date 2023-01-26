Crawley Down Gatwick FC U11s unveil new kit

Crawley Down Gatwick Girls FC under-11s played host to Worthing Town Wildcats FC in their new kit.

Crawley Down Gatwick Girls FC under 11s

The team have received sponsorship from East West Connect to fund new match day kits and training kits.

East West Connect are a family-owned business of passionate engineers who are vastly experienced in all aspects of mechanical, electrical, and public health service installations and maintenance. Their sponsorship has been greatly received.

Crawley Down Gatwick Girls FC U11s compete in the Sussex County Women’s and Girls’ League on a Sunday and play their home games at The Haven Centre, Hophurst Lane, Crawley Down. The team is managed and coached by Matthew Custard, Dermot Sargent and Tony Landridge, all of whom help and encourage the girls to develop there skills each week.

Having managed to keep details about the kit secret from the young team, there was an explosion of excitement when the kit was revealed at an away match in Worthing on Sunday 15th January.

Red and white detailed shirts and shorts and red with white striped socks, with new warm training tops and jackets, all come complete with team logo East West Connect kit sponsors

In a really exciting game it ended in a win for Worthing Town FC Wildcats 4-3.Both sides throughly enjoyed the game and the Crawley Down Girls have learnt a lot from the performance.

