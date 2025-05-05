Crawley man wins Guernsey bar billiards Open

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Recently moved to Crawley, and a member of the Windmill Gossops Green bar billiards team, 27 year-old Michael Wilson has caused a sensation by yesterday winning the Guernsey Open, adding to his appearance in the final of the World Championship in Jersey last November and winning the West-Sussex Open played in Chichester on February 16.

This report received from Worthing’s 7-times World Champion Kevin Tunstall: “A great weekend of Bar Billiards, fantastic new venue, thanks to Darren , Matt, Ben, Kerry and any other organisers I have failed to mention. The Guernsey Open is unique with all the different coloured cloths, 2 purple, 1 yellow, 1 turquoise, 2 light blue and several green. A couple of them were quite a challenge with the cushions throwing very square, but mainly all played well.

"Congratulations to Michael Wilson on winning the main final, beating Curt Driver of Kent. He also took out Martin Cole (West-Sussex) in the semis. I beat Nigel Senior (Brighton) in the Plate final and Brighton’s Lorraine Hall beat Jenny Noel of Jersey in the Ladies final.”

A total of 91 took part, 29 from Guernsey being joined by players from Jersey, Kent, Sussex, Surrey, Oxfordshire, Buckinghamshire and Northants.