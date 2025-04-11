Crawley success at the 2025 RLSS-UK SPEED National Lifesaving Championships

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Crawley Town Life Saving Club recorded several world class performances at the RLSS (Royal Life Saving Society) UK National Speed Lifesaving Championships help in the magnificent Sandwell Aquatics Centre Olympic pool in Birmingham, which was originally built to host the 2022 Commonwealth Games.

The most notable performance came from Jack Sadberry who became the first Brit to break the 46 second barrier in the Men’s Open 100m manikin carry with fins. The event involves a 50m swim with fins which Jack completed, without surfacing, in under 15 seconds, before turning and picking up a 48kg manikin, surfacing for the first time at 60m and completing the remaining 40m to the start in around 30 seconds. Jack was also involved in another world beating performance when he teamed up as catcher for Martin Schofield in the 12.5m line throw. Martin recorded another 9 second throw, proving that he remains the unofficial world number one in this event. In the same event, teammate, Jacob Goodall, using catcher, Alex Jackson, achieved a lifetime best to take silver 0.6 seconds behind Martin.

Overall, Crawley Town swimmers gained 12 individual, one pair, and four team National titles, 10 silver medals and one bronze medal, along with four team titles, together with numerous personal best performances.

Crawley Town’s top individual medal winner was, once again, Asier Lopez, winning all five of the individual titles on offer in his 15-17 age group, plus a silver medal in the line throw with his partner, Koji Bayliss-Cutler. Next highest, with four individual golds and a silver, was Donna Wickens, in her 55-59 masters age group, followed by Jack with three golds, a silver and a bronze in the Open Men’s.

Crawley Town LSC Masters team L/R Marsha Cutler, Vanessa Eagland, Donna Wickens, Jennie Amos, & Sharon Critoph

Once again, the 200+ Ladies masters, comprising Donna, Jennie Amos, Vanessa Eagland, Marsha Cutler and, newcomer to the team, Sharon Critoph, proved to be Crawley Town’s top performing team, taking all four team titles. Crawley Town Ladies team unfortunately competed without their GBR International star, Amaia Lopez, due to a minor motorway shunt travelling to the championships, which robbed the Ladies team, comprising Emily Goodwin, Mia Bayliss-Cutler, Amy Newnham and Indigo Laing of their medal winning chances.

Mia did, however, achieve a lifetime best time and a bronze medal in the Ladies Open line throw, with catcher, Coco Steeden, who made her first Crawley Town appearance. Also, first time competitor, Edie Critoph, with catcher, Gemma B, were very unlucky to be disqualified from a possible gold medal in the Girls 12-14 age group 10m line throw. Gemma also just missed out on a gold medal in the 100m half-filled manikin carry with fins, and so had to be content with silver.

The 2025 RLSS UK SPEEDS was the final trial for this year’s Commonwealth Championships, and from the results, it appears Crawley Town Life Saving Club members can expect to be called up for one of the four Home Countries. If you wish to experience the thrill of international competition, come along on a Tuesday evening at K2 Crawley and give Lifesaving Sport a try.