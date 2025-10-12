Crawley Town column: amazing performance deserved much more than one point

Performance of the season against the league leaders deserved so much more than a point.

Sign up to our daily SussexWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to SussexWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Subscription Offers Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

What an amazing performance the boys put in on Saturday against run away leaders Walsall.

When a team has had 81% possession in the first half with numerous attempts on goal including a missed penalty. You’d expect a bigger lead than the one goal we had to show for it.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Of course if you don’t take your chances then you don’t collect maximum points, even when you deserve it. It’s been the nemesis of Crawley Towns season up to now. Even after Walsall equalised, Scott Lindsey’s men had ample opportunity to win the game. But a few glaring misses when it looked easier to score came back to haunt us once again.

After Reds gaffer asked for the goals to be blessed for luck. Some divine intervention from Reds fan Carl Smith-Haggett.

It was however a real positive display in a season of very few highs up to now. What Reds need to do now is take that performance up to Shrewsbury next weekend and return with maximum points. A place Crawley won only a few months ago, on the final day of our League One campaign.

I’ve said on previous occasions and I’ll say it again, we are not a bad team, in the slightest. In fact I’d go as far as to say should we get some sort of winning run together, we could quite easily still end up in the promotion shake up come May. But those wins need to start happening now. Scott and the players know this. That’s why it’s absolutely paramount that us fans stick with the process of how we approach every game by playing high intensity possession based attacking football. When we get our game right, on our day we are a match for anyone. Which showed on Saturday against the high flying Saddlers.

By the time next weekends game comes around we will know who we face in the FA Cup first round. Last season’s trip to Maidenhead was one of the highlights of the season for me. Another non league team away would make for a brilliant distraction from the League right now. Crawley Town will be ball number 17 in Monday nights draw. Give me Aldershot away right now! #COYR