Crawley Town Column: In search of that winning feeling again

In search of that winning feeling again.

We find ourselves in a right pickle as we enter the end of October with yet another loss in the League. Saturdays 1-0 defeat in Shropshire was another tough away game to take, especially for the 166 Reds fans that travelled. A game that Crawley Town dominated once again. Although the task of us getting a result was most certainly made harder after striker Harry McKirdy picked up a second yellow card for an unfortunate miss timed slip that brought him in to contact with a Shrews player. It was an afternoon to forget for McKirdy, who also had a perfectly good goal ruled out for offside, when the replays showed he was clearly onside. But when your luck is out it’s most certainly out with the home side grabbing a winner from a corner in the 84th minute. I’m not quite sure how many black cats Scott Lindsey has kicked of late, or if he even owns a black cat? But clearly when your lucks out it’s out. It was a game Reds completely dominated once again, even when we were reduced to ten men, we were by far the better team still.

Danny Cashman and Louie Watson both brought a spark to the side when they came on. These two now have to start at home to Bristol Rovers this weekend. Where quite frankly nothing else other than a home win is going to do. We are now in the bottom two, having not won a league game in five weeks. Let’s not make it six. A season that promised so much, is currently turning into an absolute nightmare. Even the prospect of a trip to Borehamwood in the FA Cup the week after looks daunting. If we ever needed to start winning football matches, now is the time to do it.

Scott Lindsey and his coaching team know they have a big job on their hands. Now is the time for them to step up and get this group of players firing on all cylinders again. Because as a football club and as fans we just want to experience that winning feeling once more.