Crawley Town Column: Relegation - the dream is officially over

The League One dream is officially over.

Relegation isn’t something that Crawley Town are usually associated with. But it’s happened again. Our last Relegation from League One on the final day in 2015 at home to Coventry City when we self imploded was a bitter one to take. This time around we’ve had plenty of time to come around to the idea that League Two football is on its way. After the highs of promotion at Wembley in front of 33,000 fans last May. We now find ourselves back where we came from just 12 months later. Although we certainly gave it a good fight, but have come up just short. A thrilling end to the season has included some superb victories with Scott Lindsey back at the helm. But relying on Burton Albion to drop points has left us just short. A 1-1 draw for Burton against Wigan Athletic on Tuesday night was enough to relegate both ourselves and Bristol Rovers with one game to go. This is despite former Red Devils favourite Ronan Darcy now of Wigan banging in a late equaliser against Burton from 25 yards, but it was too little too late to save his former club.

What needs to happen now is for Scott and his staff to sit down and have a good sort out of his playing squad so that we can hit the ground running in August for what many fans are predicting to be a much better season next campaign. Just some of the local games alone are enough to get the juices flowing, Bromley, Barnet and AFC Wimbledon (hoping they don’t succeed in the playoffs) are all exciting games in themselves. The fact we will be playing in a League without the financial muscle of a Birmingham or a Wrexham will give us a much better chance of success. Even though we more than matched both those sides home and away this season. Don’t even get me started on Armandos miss of the season at the racecourse, or the blatant foul leading up to Wrexhams controversial winner at the Broadfield. One things for sure we had some exciting moments this season, with the excellent wins at Charlton and Rotherham being right up there.

I for one will now look forward not back and embrace next season and the next exciting chapter under Scott Lindsey’s Reds.