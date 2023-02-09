Crawley Town has this blunt response when asked what he is expecting from three games

Crawley Town’s new manager Scott Lindsey has aimed for nine points from their next three games.

Reds face League Two leaders Leyton Orient next Saturday after an away trip to Stockport County on Tuesday and clash with Crewe Alexandra at home this weekend.

When asked how many points Crawley are aiming to get from those fixtures, their new manager Scott Lindsey responded solely with, ‘nine’.

Nine points would put Crawley in 16th and 10 points clear of the relegation zone – depending on other results. Although the Reds have already lost to Crewe and Orient this season, Lindsey has once again shown the confidence their other managers potentially lacked last year.

Crawley Town boss Scott Lindsey

Crewe, Crawley’s next opponents, are 18th and three places higher than Crawley but haven’t won any of their last five league games.

In September last year, Crawley lost 1-0 to Crewe after a frustrating match with strong chances to score. When asked if Lindsey expects a similar match to the previous fixture, he said, “Well let’s hope not.

“Let’s hope we tuck our chances away this time round as it’s something we’ve been working on. We had three really good chances, certainly in the first halve on Saturday against Gillingham. We need to be more aggressive and intend to put the ball in the net. It’s something we’ll definitely be looking to improve on.

“They are expansive in many ways that the play,” said Lindsey on Crewe. “It’s chopped and changed a lot in personnel so we’re not sure who will play for them. It’ll be a challenge but one that we’re looking forward to and we’ll be ready to go.”

Crawley lost a vital game last weekend against relegation rivals Gillingham. The loss after Shaun William’s 47th minute winner for the Gills, closed their lead on the relegation zone to just one point.

“I think over a game and a half we played particularly well,” said Lindsey, having won his first game in charge prior to last Saturday. “I think we were very good throughout in the first game and there were real signs of encouragement in the first halve against Gillingham.

“I think had we of scored in that first halve we would have gone on and won the game. Of course, we didn’t. In the second halve we weren’t as good. Having said that and watched it back, there was still moments in the first halve, but it just fizzled to nothing basically. But out of two games we’ve had a disappointing halve so we will take that as a positive.”