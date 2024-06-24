Crawley Town Life Saving Club’s 2024 International representations

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Three Crawley Town Life Saving Club (CTLSC) members, Amaia Lopez, Jack Sadberry and Thomas Leggett, have been selected to represent GBR at the 2024 World Lifesaving Championships taking place on Australia’s Gold Coast from 20 August to 8 September.

Trials took place over four weekends covering six days in the 50m pools at Birmingham, Cardiff and Swansea, plus two days on Branksome beach.

Amaia, a double British record holder, will be representing team GBR at her 4th international competition. She was the youngest GBR Youth team member at the 2022 World Championships in Italy, representing them again at the 2023 European Championships in Poland, before being picked for the England Open Development team at the 2023 Commonwealth Lifesaving Championships in Canada. As a local, she trains 9 times a week with Crawley Swimming Club and once a week with Crawley Town Lifesaving Club. To supplement her pool training, Everyone Active enrolled her on the Sporting Champion Sponsorship Scheme giving her complimentary access to K2’s gym which supplements her strength and flexibility. At her last international competition, she was crowned Commonwealth Development Champion in the 50m Manikin Carry, so her goal in Australia will be to medal for GBR.

Jack, also a double British record holder, gains his first GBR Open place following his Youth selection two years ago and selection for the English Open Commonwealth team last year. He has been involved with Surf Lifesaving since joining Brighton Surf Life Saving club at the age of seven years old before joining Crawley Town LSC to improve his Stillwater capabilities. Jack is currently studying maths and sports science at Swansea University and competitively swims for them as well as City of Brighton and Hove swim club. His favoured events are the relays along with the individual fin-based races.

Jack Sadberry

Thomas, just like Jack, is representing Great Britain for the second time, following a successful transition from Youth to Senior level. At the last World Championships, he won a gold and two bronze medals. Thomas currently trains out of Belfast where he swims 9 times a week supplemented with 3 gym sessions with both Larne swimming club and Olympia lifesaving club. Thomas is also a competitive swimmer representing Ireland at an international level, missing out on a place at the European Competitive swimming championships by just 0.1 seconds across his two favoured events. In his words “I am hungry for big things at worlds”.

Crawley Town’s Oba Waiyaki will, hopefully, again be captaining the National Kenyan team providing sufficient funds are raised to send a Kenyan National team. In this respect, Crawley Town’s three GBR athletes, who are all undertaking advanced education, will need to contribute £3,400 each towards the team costs, which is a significant sum on top of their ongoing training and national competition fees etc. Please visit Amaia’s “GoFundMe page” if you wish to help support her GBR expenses.