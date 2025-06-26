Crawley Town Life Saving Clubs Selections - 2025 European and RLSS Commonwealth Lifesaving Championships

Crawley Town Life Saving Club is pleased to announce that three of its current members have been selected to represent GBR at this year’s European Lifesaving Championships in addition to the eight Home Countries selections for the 2025 Commonwealth Lifesaving Championships.

Asier Lopez deservedly gains his first full GBR cap at youth level, following two spectacular seasons where he has proved, beyond doubt, that he is the country’s top male youth sports pool lifesaver. Older sister, Amaia, has been selected for the GBR ladies’ team, so gaining her first senior GBR place following three consecutive years with the GBR youth girls’ team. Current double British record holder, and outright fastest GBR male in the pool, Jack Sadberry, retains his place in the men’s open team.

The RLSS Commonwealth Lifesaving Championships cover two separate Open (16+) competitions, National Teams and Development National Teams. National teams is open to all competitors whilst Development teams exclude all past and present National team competitors.

The Commonwealth Lifesaving Championships are usually held every two years, with the aim to encourage participation in Lifesaving Sport and further development of lifesaving practices throughout the Commonwealth. This year the Championships will be held in the ILS sanctioned 50m National pool in Swansea from the 10th to 14th July and is attracting Commonwealth teams from around the globe such as Australia, Canada, South Africa, Hong Kong, Kenya, Sri Lanka and Mauritius, to name a few. The United Kingdom’s home four nations will be taking part, featuring the following current Crawley Town Life Saving Club members:

Emily Goodwin at the 2023 Commonwealth Championships in Canada

England: Development – Emily Goodwin and Asier Lopez. National – Amaia Lopez and Jack Sadberry.

Northern Ireland: Manager – Ruth Mcdougall (nee Butler), Development – Paul Marr. National – David Butler men’s captain.

Wales: Assistant Manager - Vanessa Eagland. National - Alex Jackson.

Scotland: Female Development – Indigo Laing.

Golden Girl Amaia Lopez at 2023 Commonwealth Championships in Canada.

In addition to the Home Countries, Crawley Town’s Kenyan record holder, Oba Waiyaki, will once again be representing and managing his country. Crawley Town will also have at least another nine past members competing with the Home Countries teams.

The Commonwealth Lifesaving Championships are known as the friendly championships despite intense rivalry between the top lifesaving nations. Australia have only lost the title once, back in 2019 at the Leeds 50m Olympic pool, which was decided on the final relay and a “fingernail” touch. With home advantage once again, England will be out to repeat their previous success.

For more information on the 2025 RLSS Commonwealth Lifesaving Championships please visit the RLSS-UK website, or if you would prefer to be where the action is, come down to K2 on a Tuesday evening and start preparing for 2027.