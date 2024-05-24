Crawley Town LSC Press Report - SLS-GB 2024 British Lifesaving Pool Championships

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Crawley Town Life Saving Club retained the Surf Life Saving (SLS-GB), British Still Water Championships’ Senior Aggregate Trophy for the eighth consecutive year during the weekend of 11 and 12 May. They achieved a winning point total of 510, 66 points ahead of their main rivals Loughborough. Crawley Town have now won this prestigious title ten times and in doing so are the most successful Open team since the event’s instigation back in 1990. Crawley Town’s total medal haul was 33 gold, 17 silver and 11 bronzes.

In Saturday’s Youth (U19) championships, Asier Lopez was (for the third time this year) the club’s most successful competitor, winning three individual gold medals in the 50m Manikin Carry, 100m Manikin Carry with Fins and 100m Manikin Tow with Fins in the Boys 16-17 age group. In addition to his three golds, Asier also won silver in the 100m Rescue Medley, an event he normally avoids.

Keeping it in the family, older sister Amaia, also won four medals in the Girls 18-19 age group. She won two golds in the events for which she holds British records, 50m Manikin Carry and 100m Rescue Medley, a silver in the 100m Carry with Fins and a bronze in the 100m Tow with Fins.

Competing for the club for the first time was GBR hopeful, Zophia Quigley, who took gold in the 100m Rescue Medley, silver in the 100m Manikin Tow with Fins and bronze in the 100m Manikin Carry with Fins in the Girls 16-17 age group.

Competing alongside Zophia was Amy Newham, who having only started Lifesaving Sport two months earlier, successfully competed in all four of the events available, recording a best finish of 34th in a field of over 50 in perhaps the most demanding event, the 100m Rescue Medley.

Similarly, Ethan Batt was also competing in his first Lifesaving Sport competition with fins he purchased from an ex-club member just a week before the event. He finished in the top 16 in all four events so scored good points for Crawley Town in his 14-15 age group, his best place being 6th out of 50 entries in the 100m Manikin Tow with Fins.

On Sunday, Crawley Town’s Masters and Open competitors were supported by competitors in the 16+ age group from Saturday’s Youth championships.

Crawley Town’s 200+ Ladies record-breaking Masters team remained unbeaten when Donna Wickens, Jennifer Amos, Vanessa Eagland and Marsha Cutler, won all three team relays: Obstacles, Manikin and Rescue Medley along with the paired 12.5m Line Throw.

Individually, Donna was Crawley Town’s top Ladies Master, winning gold in her 55-59 age group for the 50m Manikin Carry, 100m Rescue Medley and 100m Obstacles.

Marsha, swimming in the 45-49 age group took two golds in the 50m Manikin Carry and 100m Obstacles.

Jennifer, in the 60+ age group won gold in the 100m Half-filled Manikin Tow with Fins and Vanessa supporting Donna in the 55-59 age group won a bronze in the 50m Manikin Carry.

Crawley Town’s only male Master, Julian Leggett, competing for the club for the first time, won a hard-fought bronze in the 100m Rescue Medley for the 50-54 age group.

Competition in the Open (+16) category (which Crawley Town won outright) was particularly tough, this being the final pool trial for the GBR team, hence Crawley Town’s only golds came through the men in the 4x50m Obstacles relay team, consisting of Ethan Batt, Asier Lopez, Thomas Leggett and Jack Sadberry.

Not to be outdone, Crawley Town Ladies, Zophia Quigley, Amaia Lopez, Mia Bayliss-Cutler and Emily Goodwin, took silvers in both the Obstacles and Manikin relay, along with a bronze in the Rescue Medley relay. The ladies (Zophia and Amaia) and men (Jack and Thomas) then combined to win silver in the mixed 4x50m Lifesaver relay.

Crawley Town’s only individual gold went to Thomas in the 100m Manikin Carry with Fins, closely followed home by Jack in silver place. The club’s only other silver medal winner was Zophia in the 100m Rescue Medley, again closely followed by bronze medallist Amaia.

Crawley Town’s overall success was due to the strong support from its non-medallists, Martin Schofield, Jacob Goodall, Koji Bayliss-Cutler and David Butler who all gained numerous top 16-point scoring places both individually and through a relay ‘B’ team.

The successful format of the championships is particularly challenging with competitors potentially competing in up to 6 individual and 5 team events each day, but with record entries this may be its last year, which in some ways will be a great shame when considering Crawley Town’s past success.