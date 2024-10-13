Crawley Town opinion: Reds need to dig deep and pull a few results out of the bag

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

It’s raining goals in RH11 right now.

Six goals scored in the last two home games should be more than enough to secure a couple of wins. Unfortunately the nine conceded put pay to any full time celebrations.

A 4-3 reverse at home to AFC Wimbledon in the football league trophy after coming back from 3-0 down but then losing in the 97th minute was the first rollercoaster Reds fans had to witness last week. This was followed by Saturdays crazy 5-3 home defeat by Shrewsbury Town in League One, after Crawley had led 2-1 up to the 70th minute. But unfortunately this game was turned by a second yellow card to defender Josh Flint after an hour.

Despite the numironical disadvantage Rob Elliot's men then took the lead. But it was a lead that wasn't going to last playing ten against eleven, and the Shrews took full advantage of their extra man to take the points.

A view from behind the goal at the Broadfield Stadium | Picture: Rees Hopcraft

You have to feel here for stand in emergency loane Millwall goalkeeper Connal Trueman who in the two games he's played has let in nine goals. For a player who's only played 39 senior games in six years, you have to question why he's had such a lack of game time.

I think the word rusty would be a fair assessment of his brief spell at the Broadfield Stadium. Although Jojo Wollacott is no Corey Addai, he will certainly be welcomed back at Reading next week when he returns from international duty with Ghana.

On a positive from Saturday Will Swan finally opened his Crawley Town account with a first goal in a Reds shirt. Hopefully this will give him the confidence to go on now to get many more.

With three league games coming up in quick succession against Reading, Lincoln and Northampton, Reds need to dig deep and pull a few results out of the bag before we lose any more ground on those above us.