Crawley Town opinion: Squad players show their worth in positive week

Life-long Crawley Town fan Steve Leake shares his thoughts on the latest matches.

Sign up to our daily SussexWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to SussexWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

After the excitement of the FA Cup, came an unusual week for me, a week when I was not able to see my beloved Crawley Town play in the flesh, so to speak.

The first game against Danilo Orsi and Burton Albion, thanks to Sky Sports Plus, I was able to watch in the comfort of my own home and I was glad to see the Red Devils gain a much-deserved away point, even if it was against a team below us in the table with no wins to their credit.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

A great deal of credit has to go the die-hard supporters who made it to this rearranged fixture and also to Connal Trueman, back in goal for an injured Wollacott who, after letting in nine goals in his previous two games for us, kept a most valuable clean sheet.

Ronan Darcy set up both Crawley Town goals against Huddersfield Town on Saturday. (Photo by Pete Norton/Getty Images)

Whether it was the excitement of that well-earned point, or simply something I ate, is open to conjecture, but Wednesday saw me being taken to East Surrey by three paramedics who insisted I wear something “Crawley” for the ride up the road. Lee, one of the three, on seeing my living room bedecked as it is with Red Devil paraphernalia, shared with me that one of his friends used to play for Crawley.

That player being Alex Malins, a product of our now defunct academy when I worked for them back in 2011 through to 2013. The chat about him playing against Sheffield United at Brammall Lane helped get me to the hospital where I was superbly treated by the best team in this country, the wonderful NHS.

Still recovering from “food poisoning” on Saturday morning I decided that the residents of Torres corner would be better off without me for the game against Huddersfield Town, and it was then that I realised that no longer would I be able to count on my fingers and toes the number of home games I have missed in 68 years of watching Crawley Town.

Undefeated

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Anyway, enough about me, the radio commentary described perfectly the effort put in by those wearing the trident adorned red shirts, whether on the pitch or in the stands. Goals by Rushian Hepburn-Murphy and Max Anderson, both made by someone once described as the white Pele, Ronan Darcy, deserved more than the one point gained against the Terriers, but that said, we are now undefeated in three games and must continue this form and determination into the next two league games against Bristol Rovers and Steve Evans’ Rotherham.

Even if Wollacott is recovered for next Saturday he might be missing because of the international break along with Ben Tanimu. Squad players are showing their worth and it was good to see that Sonny Fish has made the match day squad.

Hopefully, Tuesday’s Bristol Street Motors game against high flying Wycombe Wanderers will see the likes of Ade Adeyemo, Jack Roles, Sonny Fish and Tyreece John –Jules stake their claims for the first team squad and with only a win after 90 minutes allowing us to progress one can only hope that it is a truly memorable night against League One’s top team.

Even with our unprecedented average home gate of just under 4000 only Burton Albion sits below us in that respect. Long may that continue, as well as in the League table, and whatever the result Tuesday (last night) let’s hope for our second league away of the season against the Gas next Saturday, whoever is playing in goal. Noli Cedere.