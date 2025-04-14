Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Crawley's rising boxing talents stormed to Brighton Friday night winning a memorable three of four bouts all against home boxers on the prestigious Hilton Metropole hotel dinner show on the seafront.

Mo Hassine featured in a barnstormer of a bout with a repeat victory over Seif Timouni.

Mo turned in a dominant performance against a strong and game, rugged, stocky opponent. Mo took the bout to the home boxer from the get go, setting a relentless pace. Seif looked to dodge the shots of Mo with his hands at his sides and soon paid the price, a huge right hand to the jaw sending him crashing to the mat. After the count Mo continued the assault, landing another knockdown that was ruled a slip.

After such a fierce first round, the pace dropped only slightly as Mo continued to box around his opponent, easily landing combinations.

Mo Hassine gives it his all against Brighton's Taif Simouni | Picture: Max Spanner

Mo gave away the first half of the last round taking some hard right hands, showing he has a good chin to back up his fistic arsenal. Undeterred, Mo picked up the pace and continued to land straight punches and hooks to the head to win a clear but somehow spilt decision of the judges.

New signing Farren Kiyani, 16, punished Vinnie Lawrence with accurate combinations. Slick head movement enabled Farren to avoid heavy right hands, which were the Brighton boxers only attribute on this night. Farren landed heavy four and five punch sequences leaving Lawrence exhausted and desperate. After two strong warning the referee disqualified the home boxer for punching after the break command much to the chagrin of Farren who was keen to score a sensational stoppage.

Farren has scored five clear victories since the New Year and is looking on course to bring championship success to the club at the start of next season.

Niall Watson, 10, won a 4-1 split decision over the heavily supported Albert ‘Sugar’ Brown. The ‘Niallator’, who is developing a slick counter punching style, used his long reach and quick hands to great effect. After three rounds of accurate jabs and snappy right hands, Niall took a deserved decision.

Big Roman Radchenko, 18, can feel justifiably frustrated losing a highly debatable 3-2 split decision to the national development champion Kian Wontumi.

After a quiet first, Roman was the boxer landing effective punches but the judges plumped for the non-scoring punches whilst clinching efforts of Wontumi.

Roman will look to put that disappointment behind him next Sunday (April 27) when Crawley stage their second show of the season at Goffs Park social club.

Mo Hessine features against the dangerous, unbeaten Bognor puncher Josh Morrison. Mo will need full focus and huge support for this one.

Archie Minter, 16, is matched against the slick Development champion Jason Williams of Impact, Croydon. This will be amateur boxing at its best with the heavy punching Minter looking for revenge after falling just short against the Croydon lad in the national quarter finals at the start of the season. Niall Watson also looks for a reverse of his debatable debut loss to Gordej Scekutevjev of Surbiton.

There will be a home debut for Farren, appearances for Ben Musgrove and newcomers Aymon Gulzar and Hasan Mahmood. Both have huge potential and it’s time for them to show it under the bright lights.

What a show it promises to be.

Tickets are £20 for adults and £10 for under 16s. Starting from 12:00 noon. Licenced bar and food available.